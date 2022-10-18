I really want someone to explain to me how sea levels "rise" in some places and not I. others. My dad has owned water front property on the south east N.C. coast since 1974. The dock he had built in 1976 still has the same amount of water under it at high and low tides as it did 46 years ago. And 46 years ago the rate of sea level rise was supposed to have had it under water by 2010.
And yet, profit seeking developers are still purchasing land that sits on the ocean front and/or the intracoastal waterways, building and selling multimillion dollar homes, vulnerable to flooding. I’d suggest the buyers pay attention to the 50 year predictions that greater their investments.
I think before crying wolf the data gets rechecked. Doesn’t make sense that the sea level would rise this significantly in one area given the amount of coastline that we have. Sounds more like typical erosion caused by storms and tides than actual sea level rise.
Comments / 61