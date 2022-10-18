Capriotti's to open first Tucson location in January

A popular sandwich shop chain is opening a Tucson location in January.

According to a company spokesperson, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop will open in January at 1830 E. Broadway and will employ 20 workers.

Founded in Delaware in 1976, there are now 112 locations nationwide.

There are five Capriotti's shops in the Phoenix area.

The restaurant's signature sandwich is the Bobbie, which has won national recognition as one of the best sandwiches. It includes turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo.

