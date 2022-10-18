ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capriotti's to open first Tucson location in January

By Phil Villarreal
 5 days ago
A popular sandwich shop chain is opening a Tucson location in January.

According to a company spokesperson, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop will open in January at 1830 E. Broadway and will employ 20 workers.

Founded in Delaware in 1976, there are now 112 locations nationwide.

There are five Capriotti's shops in the Phoenix area.

The restaurant's signature sandwich is the Bobbie, which has won national recognition as one of the best sandwiches. It includes turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo.

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

