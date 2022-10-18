Why was Alexander Kerfoot's goal disallowed? Hand pass rule negates the Maple Leafs' late game-tying goal in loss vs. Coyotes

Read full article on original website
Phil Kessel set to make history when Golden Knights host Leafs
Phil Kessel may not have the physique of an ironman, but looks can sometimes be deceiving. The Vegas forward is
Raptors' Christian Koloko has 'no idea' what led to scuffle with Heat's Caleb Martin: 'I was as confused as you'
The battles between the Heat and Raptors are always physical, but Saturday night's contest shifted to another level. With just under eight minutes remaining in the third quarter and Toronto trailing by 22 points, Heat forward Caleb Martin and Raptors rookie Christian Koloko got tangled up underneath the basket. After Pascal Siakam missed a 3-pointer from the corner, Koloko grabbed an offensive rebound over Martin, who was whistled for a loose ball foul.
Nets right wrongs from opening night, give glimpse of scary potential with win over Raptors
In the Nets' abysmal loss to the Pelicans to open the 2022-23 season, they barely looked like a playoff team, let alone a title contender. For Brooklyn's sake, it's a good thing champions aren't crowned on the first night of the season. Two nights after getting run out of their...
