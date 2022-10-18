ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, WI

Letter: Vote Yes on Verona schools referendum

As a retired elementary teacher from the Verona Area School District, I encourage you to vote Yes for the referendum. During my 37 years in the Verona Area district, I was proud of the quality of our staff and the education provided to our students. As costs rise it becomes more challenging to provide the important programs our students need and deserve.
VERONA, WI

