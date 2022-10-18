ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
explorejeffersonpa.com

Teen Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on I-80 in Bradford Township

BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police released the details of a Clearfield County teen who was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred on Interstate 80 West in Bradford Township on October 12. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash happened around 2:12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12,...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 man dead after fire tears through home in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Medical Examiner was called to a house fire in Clairton this morning.The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is now leading an investigation after flames broke out on Toman Avenue around 8 a.m.One male, a 26-year-old along with a family dog and cat were found deceased, firefighters later said.Where and how the fire started inside the home is still unclear - our crews saw investigators still on the scene hours after the fire went out.
CLAIRTON, PA
Tribune-Review

Man who fled faces felonies for tearing up bean field during chase by Parks Township police

Parks Township police say a man who was caught after fleeing from a traffic stop will face multiple felony charges, including two for tearing up a bean field with his car. John Jacob Kemerer, of Vandergrift was charged with two felony counts each of fleeing from police and drug possession and a count each of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver, agricultural vandalism and agricultural crop destruction.
VANDERGRIFT, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Release Details on Collision on Route 322 Involving Teen Driver

PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clearfield released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 322 in Pine Township on October 2. Police say this accident happened on October 2, around 10:27 a.m. on Rockton Mountain Road, State Route 322, near State Route 153, in Pine Township, Clearfield County, involving a 2016 Toyota Tundra and a 2016 Honda Civic.
CLEARFIELD, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Driver, Four-Year-Old Passenger Transported to Hospital Following Crash

HENDERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – A driver and her four-year-old passenger were transported to the hospital following a one-vehicle crash earlier this week. On October 19 around 8:22 a.m., Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash along Route 119 in Henderson Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2014...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

POLICE LOOKING FOR MISSING TEEN FROM SOUTHERN INDIANA COUNTY

State police are searching for a teenager missing from the southern part of Indiana County. According to a post to the State Police Twitter Feed, troopers are looking for 19 year old Hayden Garreffa of East Wheatfield Township. He was last seen in Ebensburg Borough in Cambria County. (Photos provided...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Case Update: Gang members found guilty in Somerset County double homicide

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that a jury has rendered a guilty verdict for Samson Washington and Marekus Benson on charges related to the double homicide of two Somerset County men. The victims, 19-year-old Damien Staniszewski and 32-year-old James Smith were killed in March of 2017. The defendants, who are members of the […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Washington Township police charge man awaiting trial with trying to intimidate witness

Washington Township police say a man who is in jail awaiting trial on multiple felony counts was charged with another felony after he tried to intimidate a witness. Harold Michael Franks, 40, 300 block of Route 356 is in the Westmoreland County jail awaiting trial on felony charges filed in August by Washington Township police that include illegal possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, strangulation, theft and receiving stolen property.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Huntingdon woman missing for over a month, investigation underway

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police have begun an investigation after they were told a woman has been missing since Sept. 6. Caressa Duvall, 32, left her grandmother’s residence on Sept. 6 along Snyders Run Road in Smithfield Township and has not been seen or heard from ever since, according to troopers. She is […]
HUNTINGDON, PA
Tribune-Review

1 killed in Westmoreland County crash

A Greensburg woman died at an Allegheny County hospital after being involved in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Hempfield. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Patricia Blake, 71. The incident was reported at the intersection of Toll Route 66 and Business Route 66 at 5:40 p.m. State...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Burglary of Washington Township Residence

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Burglary of Washington Township Residence. According to DuBois-based State Police, unknown actor(s) forced entry through the back door of the victim’s residence on Beechtree Road in Washington Township, Jefferson County. Police say the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy