FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police investigating fatal shooting in Penn Hills; victim identified
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Police were called to a fatal shooting in Penn Hills. Allegheny County 911 confirmed police and EMS units were called to the 300 block of Crescent Gardens Drive at 8:29 p.m. A Channel 11 crew was on scene as the medical examiner’s office arrived. Our...
Teen Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on I-80 in Bradford Township
BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police released the details of a Clearfield County teen who was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred on Interstate 80 West in Bradford Township on October 12. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash happened around 2:12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12,...
1 man dead after fire tears through home in Clairton
CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Medical Examiner was called to a house fire in Clairton this morning.The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is now leading an investigation after flames broke out on Toman Avenue around 8 a.m.One male, a 26-year-old along with a family dog and cat were found deceased, firefighters later said.Where and how the fire started inside the home is still unclear - our crews saw investigators still on the scene hours after the fire went out.
Man dead after house fire in Allegheny County, fire crews say
CLAIRTON — A Clairton Volunteer Fire Department member says a 26-year-old man is dead after a house fire. Allegheny County dispatchers confirm first responders were sent to the 1100 block of Toman Avenue at around 8:15 Saturday morning. Firefighters say the man was found dead at the scene along...
50 rounds fired, woman injured in Penn Hills shooting
A woman was shot late last night in Penn Hills. Police say about 50 rounds were fired after 11 p.m. in the 600 block of Tulip Road near Duke’s Rodi Lounge.
Man who fled faces felonies for tearing up bean field during chase by Parks Township police
Parks Township police say a man who was caught after fleeing from a traffic stop will face multiple felony charges, including two for tearing up a bean field with his car. John Jacob Kemerer, of Vandergrift was charged with two felony counts each of fleeing from police and drug possession and a count each of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver, agricultural vandalism and agricultural crop destruction.
Police Release Details on Collision on Route 322 Involving Teen Driver
PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clearfield released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 322 in Pine Township on October 2. Police say this accident happened on October 2, around 10:27 a.m. on Rockton Mountain Road, State Route 322, near State Route 153, in Pine Township, Clearfield County, involving a 2016 Toyota Tundra and a 2016 Honda Civic.
Body of missing Castle Shannon woman found in Crawford County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The body of a Castle Shannon woman who was reported missing over a week ago has been found. Pennsylvania State Police report that the body of Emily Stalter, 32, of Castle Shannon, was found in a wooded area south of Cole Road in West Mead Township, Crawford County at 7:55 a.m. on Oct. […]
Driver, Four-Year-Old Passenger Transported to Hospital Following Crash
HENDERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – A driver and her four-year-old passenger were transported to the hospital following a one-vehicle crash earlier this week. On October 19 around 8:22 a.m., Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash along Route 119 in Henderson Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2014...
$2.5k worth of copper stolen from train tunnel in Clearfield, investigation underway
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for answers after they were told $2,500 worth of copper wire was stolen from the RJ Corman Train Tunnel in Clearfield. According to state police, an unknown suspect(s) stole 1600 feet of copper wire that was at the tunnel, which is located along Shawville Croft Highway […]
Good Samaritan jumps to help driver after semi crashes, catches fire on Pennsylvania Turnpike
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — 11 News first showed you the dramatic video last week of a man running down the Pennsylvania Turnpike to help a driver stuck in a semi-truck, which had caught fire. Channel 11′s Melanie Gillespie spoke to him Friday about that brave rescue and what it...
Vandergrift police say man in wreck was Tasered twice while resisting arrest; felony charges filed
Vandergrift police say a Michigan man they found asleep behind the wheel after he wrecked into a parked vehicle had to be Tasered twice when he resisted arrest and ran from officers. Stanley Francis Molette, 35, of Farmington Hills was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and counts...
Alabama man accused of using cellphone during fatal crash with New Kensington motorcyclist
New Kensington police accused an Alabama man of looking at his cellphone while driving when he ran a red light in September 2021 and crashed into a motorcycle, killing the rider. Jim Robert Adamson, 59, of Goodwater, Ala., is charged with a felony count of homicide by vehicle along with...
POLICE LOOKING FOR MISSING TEEN FROM SOUTHERN INDIANA COUNTY
State police are searching for a teenager missing from the southern part of Indiana County. According to a post to the State Police Twitter Feed, troopers are looking for 19 year old Hayden Garreffa of East Wheatfield Township. He was last seen in Ebensburg Borough in Cambria County. (Photos provided...
Case Update: Gang members found guilty in Somerset County double homicide
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that a jury has rendered a guilty verdict for Samson Washington and Marekus Benson on charges related to the double homicide of two Somerset County men. The victims, 19-year-old Damien Staniszewski and 32-year-old James Smith were killed in March of 2017. The defendants, who are members of the […]
Three buildings damaged by fire in New Kensington
Firefighters in New Kensington, Westmoreland County, battled a two-alarm fire Thursday night. It happened in a building on 3rd Avenue and then spread to two other buildings. The state fire marshal is investigating how this fire started.
Washington Township police charge man awaiting trial with trying to intimidate witness
Washington Township police say a man who is in jail awaiting trial on multiple felony counts was charged with another felony after he tried to intimidate a witness. Harold Michael Franks, 40, 300 block of Route 356 is in the Westmoreland County jail awaiting trial on felony charges filed in August by Washington Township police that include illegal possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, strangulation, theft and receiving stolen property.
Huntingdon woman missing for over a month, investigation underway
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police have begun an investigation after they were told a woman has been missing since Sept. 6. Caressa Duvall, 32, left her grandmother’s residence on Sept. 6 along Snyders Run Road in Smithfield Township and has not been seen or heard from ever since, according to troopers. She is […]
1 killed in Westmoreland County crash
A Greensburg woman died at an Allegheny County hospital after being involved in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Hempfield. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Patricia Blake, 71. The incident was reported at the intersection of Toll Route 66 and Business Route 66 at 5:40 p.m. State...
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Burglary of Washington Township Residence
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Burglary of Washington Township Residence. According to DuBois-based State Police, unknown actor(s) forced entry through the back door of the victim’s residence on Beechtree Road in Washington Township, Jefferson County. Police say the...
