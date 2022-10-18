Read full article on original website
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
2 Pa. cities perfect for vampires, finds study
Editor’s note: October marks the start of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits (like the ghost of a murdered girl whose cries can be heard in one of Penn State’s library); cryptids (Bigfoot); oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch...
Pittsburgh International Airport auctions off lost-and-found items
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh International Airport held its 12th annual auction Saturday. Over 8,000 items were up for bid this year including jewelry, electronics, clothes and even cars. This year, 11 cars were left behind at the airport. Police tried to contact the owners before the cars were auctioned...
pghcitypaper.com
Strikers demonstrate outside Post-Gazette publisher's Shadyside home
Weeks into their strike, union workers at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette assembled today outside Publisher John Block's Shadyside home. They say this personal expression of condemnation is necessary to get their message across. "The Post-Gazette workers want John Block to know that him and his brother Allan can't ignore us anymore,"...
Yvonne Zanos' giving spirit lives on through her grandchildren as they continue to give to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- From 2003 to 2009, the late Yvonne Zanos, KDKA's beloved consumer reporter, was the driving force behind the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund.She worked tirelessly, visiting local schools, helping out at food pantries, and even getting her own family involved. For Yvonne, it was a mission of both compassion and community.In 2007, Yvonne was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Over the next two years, she fought it valiantly. But in January 2010, just two days after her 60th birthday, Yvonne passed away.Just months prior, during her final Turkey Fund campaign, she made her daughters promise they and her grandkids would...
Man charged after August shooting in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A man has been charged in connection with a shooting in August in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man hospitalized after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood. The victim was shot in the chest and lower extremities, according to police. According to Pittsburgh...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | October 21st
Vindicator file photo / October 19, 1982 | The first concrete was poured 40 years ago for the deck of the $9.5 million Market Street Bridge in downtown Youngstown. The bridge was still a year from completion. October 21. 1997: About 200 people attend the "Grassroots Resurgence" meeting at the...
nashuproar.org
Opinion: A One-of-a-Kind Populist
Braddock, Pennsylvania is one of the poorest communities in Allegheny County. Aside from a few patches of hope–take the busy community bread oven, for instance–Braddock’s main street is mostly composed of boarded-up storefronts, and several homes are in a serious state of disrepair. Yet despite being largely...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Planning to spend extra time in Allegheny County? Add the best day trips from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, into your itinerary! Discover plenty of activities for nature lovers, history buffs, and families around an hour away from bustling downtown Pittsburgh. Experience Cleveland’s rock and roll culture, or find endless outdoor activities from...
Farm and Dairy
Hazard a guess on our newest antique tool
Jerry Clemens, of Hopedale, Ohio, said Item No. 1227 is an original Wagner Lockheed fluid refiller. Richard Bader, of Middletown, New York, said last week it is a mist sprayer used on flies, garden pests, cattle and home. David Plyler, Titusville, Pennsylvania, got Item No. 1227 in a box lot...
wvexplorer.com
Do three legendary monsters inhabit the Monongahela River?
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Far from the city lights that shimmer about its mouth at the Golden Triangle, the Monongahela River rises 200 miles away in some of the most remote reaches in the Appalachian Mountains. Many of its tributaries descend from forests so old and large that only the...
Go Ape closing in North Park
ALLISON PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - The Go Ape zipline and adventure park in North Park is closing. Go Ape's treetop attraction next to the lake has obstacle courses up to 40 feet in the air, Tarzan swings and ziplines. A banner on Go Ape's website said this will be the last season for its Pittsburgh location.An Allegheny County spokesperson said Go Ape wanted to expand operations but the park is landlocked so the company is looking for other opportunities. As of Thursday night, the last available date to book a Treetop Adventure at North Park was Sunday, Nov. 13. "We are sorry to see them go and have really enjoyed our partnership with them," the county spokesperson said. Go Ape's website says it has parks in twelve states. Pittsburgh is currently the only Pennsylvania location.
discovertheburgh.com
10 of the Best Places to Check Out in Pittsburgh With Kids
Pittsburgh certainly has a reputation for being a kid-friendly place, and there is no shortage of activities out there specifically dedicated to the young ones in your family. While we personally do not have kids, we have visited all of the best spots for kids in Pittsburgh over the years. So in this one, we wanted to highlight some of the best things to do in Pittsburgh with kids, share some rough age ranges for each place (as a 13-year-old will obviously have drastically different interests than a 3-year-old), and point out any possible discounts for young ones as well!
Victim shot at bar on Youngstown’s North Side
There was a shooting on the Northside of Youngstown Saturday morning.
Pitt, CMU students react to possible reversal of plan to cancel student loan debt
PITTSBURGH — On Friday, a federal appeals court put President Joe Biden’s plan on pause to dismiss up to $10,000 in student loan debt for eligible applicants or up to $20,000 for Pell grant recipients. The court is considering a legal challenge from six Republican-led states. On the...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 jackpot shared by two winning tickets
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Two jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash lottery tickets from the Thursday, Oct. 20, drawing will split the jackpot prize of $200,000, according to a release from the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning tickets were sold in Dauphin and Lawrence counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five...
whbc.com
Pittsburgh-based Driller Blames Government for Higher Natural Gas Prices
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2001, file photo, a gas supply line is seen in St. Albans, Vt. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot) PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Remember just a few years back when we believed concern about high natural gas bills was in the rear-view mirror?
Delivery drivers on edge after latest Pittsburgh-area carjacking
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating a carjacking involving a delivery driver who was trying to fulfill an order in the city’s Garfield neighborhood. Public safety officials said at around 6 p.m. Wednesday night, a Door Dash driver came to Fern Street to deliver food when a car drove up with two people inside. Police say the passenger jumped out, got in the driver’s seat of the victim’s car, then tried to hit the victim with his own car before driving away.
‘Street calming’ starts in Pittsburgh neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A ‘street calming’ project in Homewood South will include the construction of eight speed humps on Kelly Street. Signs and pavement markings will alert motorists of the speed humps, which are intended to slow drivers to the posted speed limit of 25 mph. The City...
MovieMaker
Cooper Raiff Shot Cha Cha Real Smooth in an Abandoned Mall in Pittsburgh
Cooper Raiff shot much of his Sundance darling Cha Cha Real Smooth in an abandoned mall in Pittsburgh. But with the help of his production designer and director of photography, he was able to make one mall — plus a hibachi grill — look like seven different Bar Mitzvah parties in suburban New Jersey.
Multiple units in apartment building on Pittsburgh’s South Side suspected to have bed bugs
PITTSBURGH — Out of 133 apartments in Carson Towers on the South Side, 14 of them are suspected to have bed bugs. A spokesperson for Carson Towers said they shut down common areas yesterday to try to stop the spread, and are currently taking care of the affected areas.
