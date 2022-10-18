Gotham Knights, like many games that offer the choice, is better in co-op. Beating up evil-doers is simply more fun when you have a sidekick. Of course, in this game, you're both technically sidekicks, but since Batman is dead, it'll be up to you to defend the city that meant everything to him. In this guide, we'll walk you through your co-op options within Gotham Knights, including an explainer on cross-play, details on the forthcoming four-player mode, and a guide on how to change the privacy of your game so you can or can't be joined by others.

