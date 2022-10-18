Read full article on original website
Resident Evil Showcase: Biggest Announcements And Games Shown
Capcom streamed its latest Resident Evil showcase on October 20, which detailed announcements for several upcoming games and expansions. Most notably, the presentation offered an in-depth look at the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4. However, the showcase talked about Resident Evil Village too. These were the biggest announcements shown...
Best Xbox Deals: New Sports Games, Controllers, And More For Cheap
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Black Friday is still a month away, but you’d be forgiven for thinking it started today with how many great Xbox deals are floating around the web. Some of the biggest names in the Xbox catalog are on sale for their best prices of the year--making now a surprisingly good time to stock up on titles you may have missed. This includes Madden NFL 23 for just $48, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for $19, and Life is Strange: True Colors for $18.
Overwatch 2 Halloween Event Starts October 25 And Features A Brand-New Game Mode
Overwatch 2 is set to receive its first seasonal event on October 25 with the Halloween-themed Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride. As this is Overwatch 2, the event itself serves as a sequel to Overwatch's original Halloween event, Junkenstein's Revenge. It looks like this time around Sombra will be taking over for Junkrat as the event's main antagonist. According to Blizzard president Mike Ybarra, the event will be a completely new game mode.
God Of War: Ragnarok Has Resolution And Performance Modes, Including 120fps
Like other first-party games from Sony, God of War: Ragnarok will have several graphical modes that players can choose from on PS5. Depending on your preferences, you'll be able to prioritize performance or quality with these modes, which require a few concessions. If Resolution is your top priority, you'll be...
Mario Party & Mario Party 2 Are Coming To Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack November 2
You'll soon be able to start the process of losing your friends, as Mario Party and Mario Party 2 are coming to Nintendo Switch Online November 2. Nintendo has finally announced the date original friendship killers will be coming to the Switch Online + Expansion Pack service, bringing the two classic N64 titles to Nintendo's latest console for the first time. The first Mario Party first launched in 1999, laying the foundations for many arguments to come, and lets four players face off against one another across nine adventure boards and 56 minigames.
Resident Evil 4 Remake vs PS4 Comparison
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Just like the Resident Evil 2 and 3 Remakes before, the Resident Evil 4 Remake looks to be a complete reworking of the original game. Where-as RE2 and RE3 worked in elements of Resident Evil 4 to their gameplay, Resident Evil 4’s Remake has larger environments and enhanced gameplay mechanics, all with a graphics overhaul. Please keep in mind the game is still in development, so everything we show here is subject to change.
The Best Metal Gear Games, Ranked
Few video game franchises have been as revolutionary as Metal Gear over the decades, a series that has consistently reinvented itself to offer fresh and exciting twists on tactical espionage action. From the original game that prioritized stealth in an era where action games ruled supreme, to the groundbreaking rebirth of the series that paved the way for cinematic video games, the brainchild of Hideo Kojima has never been short on surprises.
Best-Selling Games And Consoles Of September 2022 Revealed
The NPD Group has released its latest monthly sales report, this one covering September 2022, showing which games and consoles sold the best in the US. The report also shines a light on how the US games industry is performing overall. Total spending on video games in the US in...
God Of War Ragnarok Director On Why Sequels Don't Always Feel Like A "Major" Step
God of War Ragnarok director Eric Williams has discussed video game sequels and why they don't always offer as much of a "major" step forward that some might want or expect. Speaking to GamesRadar+, Williams said sequels--like Ragnarok--are often more "refined" versions of the first game instead of revolutionary. "Sequels...
Sims Creator Will Wright's Next Game Uses Blockchain, Not That Interested In NFTs
Will Wright, the original creator of The Sims and Sims City, is working on a blockchain game called Voxverse. Gala Games released a video yesterday, October 20, where Wright took the time to explain what the game will be like. Like many metaverse titles, Voxverse will be a sort of hub game, with Wright explaining "this is not only gonna be a world for games, but also a place for other games to live. There will be portals to other Gala games," which Wright notes you can bring your Vox into, the avatars of the game.
Gotham Knights Co-op Details: Cross-play, Private Games, And More Explained
Gotham Knights, like many games that offer the choice, is better in co-op. Beating up evil-doers is simply more fun when you have a sidekick. Of course, in this game, you're both technically sidekicks, but since Batman is dead, it'll be up to you to defend the city that meant everything to him. In this guide, we'll walk you through your co-op options within Gotham Knights, including an explainer on cross-play, details on the forthcoming four-player mode, and a guide on how to change the privacy of your game so you can or can't be joined by others.
Silent Hill 2 Remake - What Can We Expect From Bloober Team? | MindGames
We spoke to Mateusz Lenart, Lead Director of the upcoming Silent Hill 2 Remake, about the origins of Layers of Fear, Bloober's horror philosophy, and how they hope to make psychological horror games that get inside the player's head too. #mindgames #silenthill2 #blooberteam #gamespot.
No Code Veronica Remake Currently Planned, Resident Evil Producer Says
Resident Evil producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi has confirmed that Capcom currently has no plans to remake Resident Evil: Code Veronica, a game in the series that has become a cult-classic since it first launched back in 2000. Speaking to Noisy Pixel (via VGC), Hirabayashi added that while the opportunity for a...
Amazon's Huge Board Game Sale Features Some Of Best Games Around
Winter is coming, and if you're looking for a cozy activity for you and your friends to engage in, you can't beat a good board game. The hobby has grown massively in recent years, and right now you can grab a board game based on not only a childhood classic but also modern properties from all over the world. On Amazon, there's a huge sale running right now that has some big discounts on big-name brands and cult-classic tabletop games.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Datamine Reveals More Primary Weapons
Every primary weapon in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has potentially been revealed via a datamine. Reddit user TheRealPdGaming posted a minute long video of MW2's primary weapon select screen. The video shows weapons that have not appeared in the game's open beta or been revealed by the game's marketing. Whether those weapons will be available at launch or part of a battle pass or some other post-launch update is yet to be seen.
Resident Evil 4 Remake Gameplay Revealed During Capcom's Latest Showcase
During the latest Resident Evil Showcase, Capcom revealed new gameplay footage for the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4. The gameplay showcases protagonist Leon first entering the village that kicks off the game. The gameplay focuses on Leon's first big encounter with the infected Ganados villagers, which sees him having...
Trick Or Treat Yourself With Fanatical's Phantom Mystery Game Bundle
Fanatical has a new mystery grab-bag offer, appropriately called the Phantom Mystery Bundle--since, y’know, it’s spooky season. Customers can get a handful of mystery PC games starting at 1 key for $1, and up to 10 keys for just $7. Since this is a mystery bundle, it’s hard...
Battlefield 2042 Season 3 With Massive Change To Specialists Coming Late November, Report Says
Battlefield 2042's next season will kick off in late November, according to a new report. Insider Gaming cites sources familiar with EA's internal release schedule that claim Season 3 will begin on November 22. The report said Battlefield 2042 players can expect at least one new map and Specialist character...
Resident Evil Village Demo Returns With Third-Person Mode
A demo for Resident Evil Village's third-person mode is now available on Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. In today's Resident Evil Showcase, after showing the features of upcoming DLC, the stream announced that players can now play a Resident Evil Village demo. Though the demo is meant to highlight the new third-person mode, you can play in first-person as well. The demo will be available starting at 4 PM Pacific Time, October 20.
Texas Chain Saw Massacre Reveals Two New Playable Villains Through Free Teaser Game
With The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Gun Interactive is returning to the asymmetrical horror genre it helped popularize with 2017's Friday The 13th: The Game. Following our recent deep dive, it's now been revealed that more than just the previously announced trio of villains will be playable when the game launches in 2023. Today, GameSpot can exclusively reveal the first development images of two new villains coming to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.
