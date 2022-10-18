Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli produces another masterclass on special night in Melbourne
Cricket's biggest star, on its biggest stage, with a performance which may well have positioned itself in the prime slot of a career highlights reel that was already the stuff of greatness. India against Pakistan is a cricket match like no other. This astounding game in front of 90,293 at...
BBC
The racism row engulfing Australian netball
Next week, for the first time in more than two decades, an Aboriginal player is due to line up for Australia's national netball team - the Diamonds. It's a historic occasion and a remarkable personal achievement for Donnell Wallam, who only began playing the sport professionally about a year ago.
BBC
T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli takes India to incredible victory over Pakistan
Pakistan 159-8 (20 overs): Masood 52* (42), Iftikhar 51 (34); Pandya 3-30, Arshdeep 3-32 India 160-6 (20 overs): Kohli 82* (53); Rauf 2-36, Nawaz 2-42 A Virat Kohli-inspired India beat rivals Pakistan in an extraordinary finish to a Men's T20 World Cup classic at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. In a...
F1 RESULT: Max Verstappen wins the US GP after late drama with Lewis Hamilton
Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton with six laps remaining to win a thrilling United States Grand Prix and deny the Mercedes driver his first win of the season.Verstappen appeared on course to sail to the chequered flag and emulate Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel by taking a record-equalling 13 victories in a single year. But the two-time world champion hit trouble at the Circuit of Americas with his final pit stop when he was left stationary for 11.1 seconds as Red Bull struggled to bolt on his front-left tyre.Verstappen fell behind Charles Leclerc after his tyre trouble, but he...
Comments / 0