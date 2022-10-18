Read full article on original website
MP All State Music Results
Mount Pleasant Community High School had several music students named to the 2022 Iowa All-State Choir and Orchestra based on auditions held Saturday at Washington High School. Ethan Sexauer, a senior violinist, was selected to the All-State Orchestra for the fourth time. Chosen to the All-State Choir were Robbie Heaton,...
Sports, October 21st
The Mount Pleasant Panthers fell to the Oskaloosa Indians last night in straight sets by scores of 25-10, 25-19, and 25-17. Oskaloosa will play North Scott next Tuesday for the Regional Championship. Mt. Pleasant struggled early dealing with Oskaloosa’s serving ability but as Coach Streeter said after the game, his team was able to get the hang of it as the game went on. With the loss, the Panther volleyball season is over.
CHAMBER ANNOUNCES GRAND MARSHALLS FOR THE HOLIDAY PARADE
MOUNT PLEASANT— In honor of their retirement and their support of the Mount Pleasant community, Jim and Marlene DePriest have been named the Grand Marshalls for the annual Holiday Parade. The parade will take place on Thursday, December 1 at 5:15 pm through downtown Mount Pleasant. “We can’t think...
Dean W. Messer
Dean W. Messer, 82, of Mt. Pleasant, died Thursday, October 20, 2022 at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. On-Line condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.
