The Mount Pleasant Panthers fell to the Oskaloosa Indians last night in straight sets by scores of 25-10, 25-19, and 25-17. Oskaloosa will play North Scott next Tuesday for the Regional Championship. Mt. Pleasant struggled early dealing with Oskaloosa’s serving ability but as Coach Streeter said after the game, his team was able to get the hang of it as the game went on. With the loss, the Panther volleyball season is over.

MOUNT PLEASANT, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO