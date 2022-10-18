Read full article on original website
411mania.com
WWE Announces Injury To Sheamus Following SmackDown
Sheamus suffered an injury at the hands of the Bloodline, with WWE announcing the news after tonight’s show. WWE announced on Twitter that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after the Bloodline attacked him at ringside. Sheamus lost a match to Solo Sikoa on the show due to a distraction from Sami Zayn.
411mania.com
Spoiler For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Taping
Impact Wrestling is currently taping two more weeks of television at Sam’s Town Casino in Las Vegas. At last night’s taping, Alan Angels joined Violent by Design, who attacked Sami Callihan. PWInsider reports that at tonight’s taping, Big Kon (formerly Konnor of the Ascension in WWE) also joined...
411mania.com
Schism Reveal, New Match Added To This Week’s WWE NXT
Schism will reveal their fourth member on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The three-man stable has had a fourth member hanging out with them over the past few weeks, wearing a mask and in a red hoodie. At NXT Halloween Havoc, Joe Gacy revealed that the person would unmask on Tuesday’s episode.
411mania.com
Roxanne Perez Defeats Former Friend Cora Jade at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
Two former friends collided at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc in a Weapons Wild match, with Roxanne Perez getting the win over Cora Jade. As expected from its title, a variety of weapons were used, but eventually Perez hit Pop Rocks on a pile of chairs to win the match. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
411mania.com
Spoiler On WWE Alumnus Headed To Impact Wrestling
A former WWE roster member is on their way to Impact Wrestling in the very near future, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that PJ Black, who was Justin Gabril in his WWE run, is on his way to the company. The site reports that Black is expected to work the Impact tapings this weekend in Las Vegas.
411mania.com
Impact Taping Results From Las Vegas (SPOILERS)
Impact Wrestling taped several weeks of TV last night at Sam’s Town Casino in Las Vegas, including the start of the X Division title tournament. Here are the spoilers, via PWInsider:. * Black Taurus def. Laredo Kid in a X Division tournament quarterfinal match. * Trey Miguel def. Alan...
411mania.com
WWE News: Brock Lesnar Set For Halloween RAW, Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory Added To Smackdown Taping, AJ Styles Set For Signing
– Brock Lesnar is advertised for the October 31 episode of RAW from Dallas, TX. – Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory will be at next week’s Smackdown taping, possibly for a dark match. – AJ Styles will have a meet and greet on Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina at...
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Likes Tweet Calling CM Punk ‘Toxic’
Chris Jericho seemingly gave away how he feels about the CM Punk situation at All Out, as he liked a tweet that was very critical of him. A user named @ibladedaily wrote: “Imagine that you’re CM Punk. You’ve had one of the most triumphant comebacks ever in the history of wrestling. You’ve been promoted as the star you never got to be in WWE. And within a year, you completely ostracize yourself, becoming so toxic that you’re not worth having around.”
411mania.com
Court Bauer Remembers When Backstage Tension Contributed To In-Ring Outburst
In a recent appearance for The Masked Man Show, MLW’s Court Bauer talked about handling conflict between talent and how it can manifest in the ring (per Fightful). Real heat between wrestlers has been a significant topic since CM Punk’s outburst at the AEW media scrum, and Bauer was happy to offer his own experiences with similar events. You can read a few highlights and listen to the full episode below.
411mania.com
WWE News: Top 10 Carmella Moments, AJ Styles Talks NASCAR
– The latest episode of the WWE Top 10 is online, looking at Carmella’s best moments. You can check out the video below:. – WWE posted a video of AJ Styles talking with NASCAR’s Jeff Burton about the sport, which is described as follows:. No. 7 NASCAR Cup...
411mania.com
GCW Drop Dead Results 10.22.22: New Tag Team Champions Crowned
GCW Drop Dead results from Harpo’s Theatre in Detroit, MI are below (courtesy of Fightful). * Nick Wayne defeated Gringo Loco, ASF and Komander. * BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) defeated Chase Burnett & MM3. * Shane Mercer defeated Tommy Vendetta. * Hoodfoot defeated Jimmy Lloyd. * Los Mazisos...
411mania.com
Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage
Hello AEW fans! It’s Friday night and you know what that means — it’s time for AEW Rampage! I’m Jeremy Thomas, filling in for Lee Sanders for tonight. We have a pretty decent show tonight on paper as Orange Cassidy defends the AEW All-Atlantic Title against RUSH and Preston Vance, while The Acclaimed put the World Tag Team Titles against the Varsity Athletes with “Scissor Me, Daddy” on the line as well. Plus, Willow Nightengale faced Penelope Ford and HOOK defends the FTW Championship against Ari Daivari. Sounds like a fun show, so let’s jump right in.
411mania.com
Konnan Praises Hijo Del Vikingo, Komander, And Willie Mack Before TripleMania XXX
On a recent Keepin it 100 podcast, Konnan named a few wrestlers he believes should get more attention, all three of whom were present for TripleMania XXX last week (per Wrestling Inc). Konnan expressed his support for all three performers, and you can read a few highlights and listen to the complete episode below.
411mania.com
NJPW Says Karl Anderson Still Set To Defend Title at Battle Autumn
Karl Anderson says he won’t be at NJPW Battle Autumn since they double booked him, but NJPW says the match is still on. As reported, Anderson said that NJPW booked him for the show, which takes place on November 5th — the same date as WWE Crown Jewel — without talking to him and as such, he wouldn’t be making it. NJPW has posted an article saying that the match is still on, with Anderson defending the title against Hikuleo.
411mania.com
Brett Lauderdale Thinks Jon Moxley Will Wrestle In GCW Again
Jon Moxley’s new AEW contract precludes him from working with other US promotions, but GCW owner Brett Lauderdale says he thinks GCW fans will see him again. Lauderdale spoke with The Business of the Business and weighed in on Moxley’s future with the company, saying fans won’t see him as frequently in the company but he may still appear. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
Bray Wyatt QR Code Leads To ‘Psych Evaluation,’ More
Another QR code aired during a Bray Wyatt-related segment on tonight’s Smackdown, leading to a “psych evaluation” for Wyatt himself. The QR code aired during the segment featuring the new Wyatt mask and led to his site, which is the psych evaluation report for Wyatt. The report notes that Wyatt has “difficulty showing remorse or empathy” and is largely blacked out otherwise.
411mania.com
Updated Ticket Sales For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Survivor Series
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including next month’s Survivor Series PPV. That event happens on November 26 in Boston. It is sold out with 12,718 tickets out. There is an $80 get-in price on the secondary market. Tonight’s Smackdown in Toledo...
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Files to Trademark ‘Chris Jericho’s Blood Boat’, ‘Ring of Jericho’
Fightful reports that on October 17, Chris Jericho filed to trademark the term ‘Chris Jericho’s Blood Boat’ for entertainment services. This is likely related to his series of wrestling cruises, with the fourth, Four Leaf Clover, launching in February. Mark For: CHRIS JERICHO’S BLOOD BOAT trademark registration...
411mania.com
Sami Zayn Discusses The Bloodline’s Internal Dynamics
In a recent interview with WWE Germany, Sami Zayn shared his thoughts on how he interacts with both the Usos in the aftermath of being added to The Bloodline as an honorary member (via Wrestling Inc). Zayn’s addition to the stable has shifted the interpersonal lines somewhat, and the Usos’ reactions have been the subject of some comment since then. You can watch the complete interview and read some highlights from Zayn below.
411mania.com
Sasha Banks Trains With LuchaLibre Barcelona
Sasha Banks posted photos to her Instagram Story showing that she had recently been training with LuchaLibre Barcelona. LLB posted photos to its Facebook page confirming that she was there. She worked with both the coaches and the students at the school. Banks has been out of action since walking...
