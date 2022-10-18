ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two killed in stabbing in south-west Germany

By The Newsroom
 5 days ago
World News

Two people have been killed and another seriously hurt in a stabbing in south-west Germany, police said.

The suspected assailant was detained.

Officers were alerted to the stabbing in a suburb in the city of Ludwigshafen on Tuesday afternoon, the force said.

The 25-year-old suspect was found in a pharmacy after allegedly fleeing the scene.

Officers used their firearms and he was badly hurt, police said.

More information was not immediately available, though police said there was no further danger to the public.

