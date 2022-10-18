ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Coralville offers free transit rides on Election Day

CORALVILLE, Iowa — Coralville will be giving free transit rides on Election Day. Some of the polls have direct transit access, others do not. The city has gone through a reprecincting process, so your precinct and/or polling location may have changed. The new precincts are as follows:. Coralville Precinct...
CORALVILLE, IA
Iowa City PD investigating Homicide

Iowa City — The Iowa City Police Department (PD) announced they are investigating a homicide Sunday morning. Around 2 a.m., Iowa City PD responded to the report of multiple shootings fired in the alley at the H-Bar. Reports came in of at least one person shot while PD was...
IOWA CITY, IA
Taboo shooting suspect asks for charges to be dismissed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — One of two men accused of shooting and killing people inside Cedar Rapids' Taboo Nightclub is asking a judge to dismiss all his charges. Dimione Walker's attorneys argue his right to a speedy trial was violated. A judge will now hear...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
No. 2 Buckeyes catch fire late, pound bumbling Iowa 54-10

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Iowa’s top-10 defense could only do so much. Once Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud found his rhythm in the second half Saturday, the Hawkeyes couldn’t keep a lid on one of the flashiest offenses in the nation. Stroud threw second-half touchdowns to four...
COLUMBUS, OH
Johnson County Sheriff's Office meets with school staff to review safety plans

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — Johnson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) is reviewing its school safety plans in the wake of the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, TX back in May. The sheriff's office has been working with Johnson County Emergency Management to do school walk-throughs, review safety procedures, meet with school staff and reassure residents that school safety is a priority to officials.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Shooting leaves teenager with minor injuries in Cedar Rapids

A 17- year-old suffers non-life threatening injuries after a shooting at a business parking lot in the 1100 block of Blairs Ferry Rd. NE at approximately 12:50 a.m. October 22. The teen was transported to a local hospital for medical care. An investigator interviewed the teen at the hospital where...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Hiawatha Police Department hires new chief of police

HIAWATHA, Iowa — The Hiawatha Police Department (HPD) hired a new chief of police. Ben Kamm was promoted from Capt. Kamm to chief, making him the seventh chief of police for Hiawatha. Chief Kamm started as a patrol officer 18 years ago with HPD. He later became a patrol...
HIAWATHA, IA
#1 Xavier rallies past W-SR, advancing one game closer to State

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The top-ranked Xavier volleyball team came back from dropping their first set to Waverly-Shell Rock on Thursday night, beating the Go-Hawks 3-1. This could be the final match for W-SR head coach EaVon Woodin, who's been coaching high school volleyball for 44 years.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Newbo District kicked off its Annual Halloween Parade

Cedar Rapids — Saturday night, the Terry-Durin Company hosted their Annual Halloween Parade in Newbo District's Czech Village. Parade staging began at 5 p.m., with the parade festivities officially kicking off at 6:30 p.m.. Over 10,000 plus people were expected to either participate in or view the parade. The...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Bohlmann leads to Tipton to narrow win at District XC

MONTICELLO, Iowa — Sophomore Clay Bohlmann's second place finish helped #4 Tipton to a victory at the 2A District meet on Thursday afternoon. The Tigers finished with 50 points, narrowly beating #2 Waukon's 58 points. Sumner-Fredericksburg junior Hillary Trainor won the girls race, while Monticello's top-ranked girls won the...
TIPTON, IA
Dry conditions cause cornfield fire in rural Ladora

Iowa County — Williamsburg Fire Department, Victor Fire Department, Iowa County Iowa Sheriff's Office, Iowa County Dispatch, and local farmers with machinery all assisted the Ladora fire department with a standing corn field fire in rural Ladora around 10:19a.m. Saturday morning. Even with difficult circumstances, the fire was under control after approximately 40 minutes on scene.
LADORA, IA
Iowa Heartlanders begin second season ever with back-to-back home games

It's the start of the second season in Iowa Heartlanders history who begin the season at 7:05 p.m. on Friday night at Xtream Arena, in Coralville against the Idaho Steelheads. This year the Heartlanders have a new President, GM, Head Coach and mostly new roster, but expectations for this season are greater then last year, after juggling with the growing pains of the ECHL's most inexperienced roster last year, the Landers crafted a winning record from December to the season's close.
CORALVILLE, IA
Marion fire crews put out garage fire Thursday evening

Marion fire crews were on the scene of a garage fire for over an hour Thursday evening. Crews were called to the 300 block of Larick Drive just before 6:30 p.m. for a report of a detached garage on fire. According to a press release Thursday evening, crews saw heavy...
MARION, IA
Man rescued from apartment fire with life-threatening injuries

An apartment building fire in Cedar Falls Friday afternoon is now under investigation after crews had to rescue an unresponsive male from the scene. There's no word on his condition at this time, but according to a press release, the man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
CEDAR FALLS, IA

