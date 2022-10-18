Read full article on original website
bemidjinow.com
valleynewslive.com
Wild chase through Beltrami County lands one man in jail
BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest following a wild chase in northern Minnesota that ended with the man trying to hide in woods. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department says on Oct. 7, they spotted an SUV driving too fast on westbound Trengove Rd near Bemidji, MN.
Woman arrested after high-speed crash into deer
A woman was arrested after crashing into a deer at high speeds in Hubbard County, with police allegedly finding signs she was under the influence. The 24-year-old from Solway, Minnesota was driving westbound on Hubbard County Road 9 in Rockwood Township around 5 p.m. Sunday when she hit a deer while traveling "at a high rate of speed."
bemidjinow.com
Meet the Candidates for Beltrami County District 1
Two candidates are running to represent Beltrami County District 1 on the board of commissioners. This district includes the cities of Blackduck, Tenstrike and Turtle River. District 1 also includes these townships: Birch, Brook Lake Unorganized #3, Frohn, Hagali, Hines, Moose Lake, Port Hope, Sugar Bush, Summit, Taylor, Ten Lake, Turtle Lake, and Turtle River.
lptv.org
Vehicle Crash East of Becida Results in Drug Bust
Law enforcement discovered marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside a vehicle that crashed east of Becida on Sunday. According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 16th, 24-year-old Hanna Saul of Solway was driving westbound on County Road 9 in Rockwood Township at a high speed. She then hit a deer and lost control of her 2014 Hyundai. The vehicle entered the opposing ditch and skidded before crashing into a fence and came to a stop in a tree line.
redlakenationnews.com
Fentanyl investigation results in four arrests, at least 1,470 of uncut "dubs" taken off the streets
Four were arrested earlier this month after an investigation into narcotics trafficking in the Bemidji area. According to the criminal complaints, the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force launched an investigation into 26-year-old Derek Paddy of Bemidji. Paddy is believed to be a large distributor of fentanyl and has been the...
bemidjinow.com
TAKE 10: Abby & Kev Talk Career Fair; Plus Rural MN CEP’s Char Hirte On Ticket To Work
Today on Take 10 With The Chamber, presented by Pepsi-Nei Bottling, Abby and Kev get ready for the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce/Paul Bunyan Broadcasting Career Fair coming up Wednesday, October 26th from 11a-2p at the Hampton Inn. They discuss the challenges in the employment world and Kev talks with Char Hirte, who will be presenting at the Fair. She’s the “Ticket To Work” Coordinator at Rural MN CEP.
Sheriff: Uncle accidently shot nephew, 12, while squirrel hunting in central Minnesota
CASS COUNTY, Minn. – A 12-year-old boy has died after an accident during a hunting trip with his uncle. The Cass County Sheriff's Office say the 47-year-old man accidentally shot the boy while they were hunting squirrels on public land near Motley Sunday morning.The boy was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital with serious injuries. On Tuesday, the sheriff's office confirmed that the boy had died as a result of his injuries.The sheriff's office is still investigating. An autopsy is pending.The boy's sister has started a GoFundMe for funeral expenses.
boreal.org
Fire destroys lodge at Minnesota ski resort
Fire has destroyed the main lodge at a popular ski resort in northwestern Minnesota. Officials say the main building at Maplelag Resort, which caught fire Monday morning, is expected to be declared a total loss. The cause of the fire near Callaway in Becker County, is under investigation. Owner Jim...
2 people and 2 dogs found dead inside northern Minnesota home
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. – A woman, man and two dogs were found dead inside a northern Minnesota residence Tuesday morning.Deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office made the tragic discovery inside the home in Lakeview Township.The sheriff's office says this appears to be an "isolated event," and the names of the victims are being withheld as the investigation continues. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting.
