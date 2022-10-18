ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
veronapress.com

Letter: Support Verona schools referendum

As a parent of a Sugar Creek Elementary student and a Verona resident, I'm urging community members to support the Verona school district referendum. Our public schools are the cornerstone of our community. When our schools are successful, that means that our community is successful. Every Verona resident benefits from living in a city with a strong public school system.
VERONA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy