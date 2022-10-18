T-BAR appeared in a segment on last night’s NXT Halloween Havoc where he burned his mask, and Shawn Michaels touched on the segment in the post-show media call. The segment aired on last night’s show and led fans to speculate that the former Dominik Dijakovic was heading back to the brand, where he was until he moved to the main roster as part of RETRIBUTION. Michaels spoke on the post-show media call about the segment and talked about the possibility of Dijakovic returning to the brand.

7 HOURS AGO