Roxanne Perez Defeats Former Friend Cora Jade at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

Two former friends collided at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc in a Weapons Wild match, with Roxanne Perez getting the win over Cora Jade. As expected from its title, a variety of weapons were used, but eventually Perez hit Pop Rocks on a pile of chairs to win the match. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
Agatha: Coven of Chaos Disney+ Series To Begin Filming Next Month

Agatha Harkness’ Disney+ series Agatha: Coven of Chaos has a filming start date. Kathryn Hahn said at Chicago Film Festival recently that the MCU Disney+ series, in which she will reprise her role as Agatha Harkness, will begin shooting next month. “We’re in the middle of getting the coven...
AEW News: Renee Paquette Appears On Hey! (EW), Thunder Rosa’s Latest Vlog

– Renee Paquette appeared on the latest episode of Hey! (EW). You can check out the episode of the RJ City-hosted series below:. – Thunder Rosa’s latest vlog is online, described as follows:. This is the Second part of my visit to Cal ( UC Berkeley). Then I will...
WOW – Women Of Wrestling Hits New Ratings, Audience High With Episode 4

The ratings and audience for WOW – Women Of Wrestling rose for the fourth episode of the relaunch. Wrestlenomic’s Brandon Thurston has the ratings numbers for the third and fourth episodes of the show. According to the reports, WOW did a 0.04 rating in the 18 – 49...
Shawn Michaels On T-BAR Burning His Mask In Halloween Havoc Segment, Potential NXT Return

T-BAR appeared in a segment on last night’s NXT Halloween Havoc where he burned his mask, and Shawn Michaels touched on the segment in the post-show media call. The segment aired on last night’s show and led fans to speculate that the former Dominik Dijakovic was heading back to the brand, where he was until he moved to the main roster as part of RETRIBUTION. Michaels spoke on the post-show media call about the segment and talked about the possibility of Dijakovic returning to the brand.
Latest Episode of NWA USA Online, Full Results Available

The NWA has shared the latest episode of NWA USA online, which features a match for the NWA Television title. You can find the full episode below, and results via Fightful:. * Non-Title: La Rebellion w/Damian 666 def. The Dirty Sexy Boys (JTG & Dirty Dango) * Joe Galli interviewed...

