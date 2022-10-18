ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Jim Blair
5d ago

People are driving like lunatics on the highways now. I was run into the guardrail on 1st Ave bridge just before they found the woman’s body. Then Saturday a truck tried to push our car into the barrier on I-5 after knocking the big traffic cones out but I threaded the needle and got safely stopped behind the barricade.

The Suburban Times

Road closures to begin Oct. 24 to install major sewer line in Spanaway

Pierce County announcement. Pierce County is installing a new sewer interceptor in Spanaway near state Route 7/Mountain Highway East as part of the B Street Interceptor project. This is the third phase of a multi-phased project to install new gravity sewer pipeline to serve the growing population of the south...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Seattle’s Fremont Bridge undergoes maintenance

The Fremont Bridge was closed between 11:59 p.m. Friday through 6:00 a.m. Saturday due to bridge deck maintenance. This video from the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) captured the noise the bridge was making. SDOT raised the bridge so crews could weld and repair the deck. “Crew members will be...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Light rail service between Rainier Beach and Tukwila to be suspended

Sound Transit's Link light rail service between Rainier Beach and Tukwila International Boulevard is going to be suspended for the next few days. The disruption will begin, Saturday, Oct. 22, and will run through Wednesday, Oct. 26. Crews will use that time to conduct power-line work and make other repairs between the two points.
TUKWILA, WA
gigharbornow.org

Man driving stolen truck dies in crash on Highway 302

A 40-year-old Seattle man died in a collision Friday morning on Highway 302 west of Purdy. The man, who hasn’t been named pending next of kin notification, was driving a 2020 Penske box truck westbound (away from the spit) near Gateway Park at 8:11 a.m., according to a Washington State Patrol report.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

1 dead, multiple injured in crash on SR 510 in Thurston County

LACEY, Wash. - Troopers are investing a crash that left one person dead and sent several others to the hospital Thursday morning on State Route 510 in Thurston County. The crash happened in the westbound lanes at Peter Kalama Drive Southeast at about 7 a.m. The crash was blocking both directions.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Medics respond to rescue in rafters of 5th Avenue Theatre

Medics with the Seattle Fire Department responded to a medical emergency in the rafters of the 5th Avenue Theatre on Wednesday, according to Seattle Fire. At about 11:44 a.m. on Oct. 19, a man experienced a medical emergency in the rafters above the 5th Avenue stage, near the 1300 block of 5th Avenue.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Slow-moving brush fire burning in Snoqualmie, near hospital

Firefighters are working on a slow-moving brush fire near Snoqualmie Valley Hospital on Wednesday, according to the city of Snoqualmie. At about 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Snoqualmie firefighters responded to a brush fire near Snoqualmie Valley Hospital, between Snoqualmie Parkway and Frontier Avenue Southeast. The fire, approximately 50 feet by...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
MyNorthwest

Bolt Creek Fire team completes containment strategy, will withdraw

The incident management team of wide-ranging officials fighting the Bolt Creek Fire north of Skykomish will withdraw on Saturday morning, fire officials said. The decision comes as winds blow smoke westward and forecasters predict two weather systems carrying precipitation for the region over the weekend. Fire officials expect nearly two inches of rain by Saturday morning.
SKYKOMISH, WA
98.3 The KEY

Tri-Cities I-82 Semi Head-On Crash: I Was First at the Scene

Everyone knows I drive to Seattle for every Seattle Seahawks game and have been doing it for years. This last Sunday I left my house around 5 am and headed out for the game like usual. About a mile outside Richland, I noticed a glow of a fire in the road up ahead. What happened next might have changed me forever.
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Fire Destroys Cabin At Silver Lake Park In Everett

An investigator from the Everett Fire Department is on scene working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a cabin at the Camp Patterson area at Silver Lake Park in south Everett this morning. A Parks Department employee discovered the fire just after 6:00 AM in the building...
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest

SR 520 ramp closed through February for vibration testing

“When will I be getting my lane back?” That’s the question from daily State Route 520 drivers trying to get to Interstate 5. SR 520 drivers have been reaching out to me asking when the ramp from westbound 520 to southbound I-5 will go back to two lanes. The ramp capacity has been cut in half for a while now and has created daily backups from Montlake to I-5.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Everett woman killed in deadly road rage incident

Washington State Patrol investigators are looking for an SUV involved in a deadly road rage incident in Skykomish on State Route 2 before 8:00 p.m. Saturday. Investigators said the driver of a Kia Sorrento was creating space between their vehicle and a Subaru SUV. 24-year-old Raelyn Davis of Everett was a passenger in the Kia and was heading home from Leavenworth with friends.
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

