Jim Blair
5d ago
People are driving like lunatics on the highways now. I was run into the guardrail on 1st Ave bridge just before they found the woman’s body. Then Saturday a truck tried to push our car into the barrier on I-5 after knocking the big traffic cones out but I threaded the needle and got safely stopped behind the barricade.
The Suburban Times
Road closures to begin Oct. 24 to install major sewer line in Spanaway
Pierce County announcement. Pierce County is installing a new sewer interceptor in Spanaway near state Route 7/Mountain Highway East as part of the B Street Interceptor project. This is the third phase of a multi-phased project to install new gravity sewer pipeline to serve the growing population of the south...
Seattle’s Fremont Bridge undergoes maintenance
The Fremont Bridge was closed between 11:59 p.m. Friday through 6:00 a.m. Saturday due to bridge deck maintenance. This video from the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) captured the noise the bridge was making. SDOT raised the bridge so crews could weld and repair the deck. “Crew members will be...
KUOW
Light rail service between Rainier Beach and Tukwila to be suspended
Sound Transit's Link light rail service between Rainier Beach and Tukwila International Boulevard is going to be suspended for the next few days. The disruption will begin, Saturday, Oct. 22, and will run through Wednesday, Oct. 26. Crews will use that time to conduct power-line work and make other repairs between the two points.
gigharbornow.org
Man driving stolen truck dies in crash on Highway 302
A 40-year-old Seattle man died in a collision Friday morning on Highway 302 west of Purdy. The man, who hasn’t been named pending next of kin notification, was driving a 2020 Penske box truck westbound (away from the spit) near Gateway Park at 8:11 a.m., according to a Washington State Patrol report.
1 Person Died, Several Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lacey (Lacey, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Thursday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened o State Route 510 in Thurston County. The officials reported that the crash happened at around 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Peter Kalama Drive Southeast. The Washington...
q13fox.com
1 dead, multiple injured in crash on SR 510 in Thurston County
LACEY, Wash. - Troopers are investing a crash that left one person dead and sent several others to the hospital Thursday morning on State Route 510 in Thurston County. The crash happened in the westbound lanes at Peter Kalama Drive Southeast at about 7 a.m. The crash was blocking both directions.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Bellevue (Bellevue,WA)
The State Police reported a multi-vehicle crash in Bellevue at around 7:15 a.m. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported that the crash happened on East Channel Bridge between Mercer Island and Bellevue. Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson confirmed that three vehicles were involved in the accident, and...
Medics respond to rescue in rafters of 5th Avenue Theatre
Medics with the Seattle Fire Department responded to a medical emergency in the rafters of the 5th Avenue Theatre on Wednesday, according to Seattle Fire. At about 11:44 a.m. on Oct. 19, a man experienced a medical emergency in the rafters above the 5th Avenue stage, near the 1300 block of 5th Avenue.
Slow-moving brush fire burning in Snoqualmie, near hospital
Firefighters are working on a slow-moving brush fire near Snoqualmie Valley Hospital on Wednesday, according to the city of Snoqualmie. At about 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Snoqualmie firefighters responded to a brush fire near Snoqualmie Valley Hospital, between Snoqualmie Parkway and Frontier Avenue Southeast. The fire, approximately 50 feet by...
Bolt Creek Fire team completes containment strategy, will withdraw
The incident management team of wide-ranging officials fighting the Bolt Creek Fire north of Skykomish will withdraw on Saturday morning, fire officials said. The decision comes as winds blow smoke westward and forecasters predict two weather systems carrying precipitation for the region over the weekend. Fire officials expect nearly two inches of rain by Saturday morning.
Tri-Cities I-82 Semi Head-On Crash: I Was First at the Scene
Everyone knows I drive to Seattle for every Seattle Seahawks game and have been doing it for years. This last Sunday I left my house around 5 am and headed out for the game like usual. About a mile outside Richland, I noticed a glow of a fire in the road up ahead. What happened next might have changed me forever.
Rescue of man pinned under refrigerator-sized boulder on Aasgard Pass caught on camera
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — The rescue of a 28-year-old Montana man who became pinned under a large boulder on Aasgard Pass turned out to be a challenging operation requiring special equipment and help from several local and out-of-area agencies. Once the man was finally freed, he was hoisted up...
myeverettnews.com
Fire Destroys Cabin At Silver Lake Park In Everett
An investigator from the Everett Fire Department is on scene working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a cabin at the Camp Patterson area at Silver Lake Park in south Everett this morning. A Parks Department employee discovered the fire just after 6:00 AM in the building...
SR 520 ramp closed through February for vibration testing
“When will I be getting my lane back?” That’s the question from daily State Route 520 drivers trying to get to Interstate 5. SR 520 drivers have been reaching out to me asking when the ramp from westbound 520 to southbound I-5 will go back to two lanes. The ramp capacity has been cut in half for a while now and has created daily backups from Montlake to I-5.
Kirkland enacting pilot program to crack down on illegal vehicle noise
After getting a whole host of complaints from residents tired of what may to some sound like “The Fast and the Furious” reenactments on their streets, the City of Kirkland is starting a unique pilot program to crack down on illegal street racing — and the noise associated with it.
Rain washes away smoke as weather cools down this weekend
After thick smoke clogged the skies, stifling Seattleites’ lungs with unhealthy air, the haze that has been hanging over the city for the past few weeks is starting to clear. The air quality is improved for most of the area Friday morning, according to the Washington Smoke Blog, with...
Chronicle
Driver Involved in Crash That Killed 7-Year-Old in Thurston County Faces Vehicular Homicide, DUI Charges
A 27-year-old woman from Olympia faces charges of vehicular homicide and DUI after she reportedly caused an accident that killed a 7-year-old child on state Route 510 on Thursday morning. A memo from the Washington State Patrol stated a 2004 Nissan Maxima was traveling eastbound on state Route 510 near...
'If he didn't stop, forget it': Wallingford man says garbage truck driver saved his life during medical emergency
SEATTLE — There was a happy reunion in Wallingford on Friday, a week after a terrifying emergency. Neal Stuber needed medical help right away, and it was one garbage truck driver’s fast actions that made all of the difference. Stuber says he was alone inside his Wallingford home...
Seattle officer shoots dog in South Delridge neighborhood
SEATTLE — A Seattle police officer shot and wounded a dog that bit a man in the South Delridge neighborhood on Thursday evening. Two officers were responding to another call near the 9200 block of Delridge Way Southwest at 5:50 p.m. when they heard a man screaming. Officers ran...
Everett woman killed in deadly road rage incident
Washington State Patrol investigators are looking for an SUV involved in a deadly road rage incident in Skykomish on State Route 2 before 8:00 p.m. Saturday. Investigators said the driver of a Kia Sorrento was creating space between their vehicle and a Subaru SUV. 24-year-old Raelyn Davis of Everett was a passenger in the Kia and was heading home from Leavenworth with friends.
