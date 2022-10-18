“When will I be getting my lane back?” That’s the question from daily State Route 520 drivers trying to get to Interstate 5. SR 520 drivers have been reaching out to me asking when the ramp from westbound 520 to southbound I-5 will go back to two lanes. The ramp capacity has been cut in half for a while now and has created daily backups from Montlake to I-5.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO