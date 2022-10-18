Read full article on original website
WBTV
‘Gotta be there, to support the school’: App State fans support the Mountaineers despite other commitments
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For many reasons, this wasn’t a perfect game day for the Appalachian State Mountaineers. The Wednesday night kickoff was in near-freezing temperatures, but the fans said there wasn’t anything that would keep them away from cheering on the black and gold. “We’re veterans at...
wataugaonline.com
Spooky Duke Race and Costume Contest to be held Nov. 5 at App State
BOONE, N.C. — The 12th annual Spooky Duke Race and Costume Contest will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, on the campus of Appalachian State University in the Peacock parking lot (416 Howard Street, Boone, North Carolina). There will also be a virtual option for participants. The event benefits...
Charlotte Stories
2 Charlotte-Area Schools Rank Among 2023’s Top 10 Best Colleges
To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
Who are the UNC System’s highest-paid coaches?
CHARLOTTE — With college football underway and college basketball season tipping off in November, it’s time for CBJ’s yearly look at the salaries paid to coaches in the UNC System. It’s important to note that only what the university pays them is included. The total compensation for...
Group demanding change of North Carolina high school mascot says school board refuses to respond
"Gaston County school board has refused to meet with us," says Rebecca LaClaire, with Metrolina Native American Association. "With parents, with tribal leaders, with students. So, we're here again just to let them know we're not going to stop."
WBTV
Fab-Con chooses Salisbury for new facility
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced today that Fab-Con Machinery Development Corporation (Fab-Con), will locate a new manufacturing facility in Salisbury. Fab-Con plans to create 29 jobs over the next three years, as well as invest $6.85 million in equipment and improvements to its new facility at 110 Thermoid Way.
wataugaonline.com
Farm City Banquet To Return after Two Year Break
The 66th Annual Farm City Banquet will be held on Thursday, November 3rd, at 6 p.m. at the Boone United Methodist Church located on New Market Boulevard in Boone. This event has celebrated our county’s farmers and the community and town folk that support them for almost seven decades. The banquet and awards ceremony, organized annually by Cooperative Extension of Watauga County with support from a number sponsors, took a hiatus in 2020 & 2021 due to the pandemic. This was the first time since 1955 that the popular community event had not been held in person. While Cooperative Extension did recognize award winners in 2020 and held virtual events, Extension Director Dr. Jim Hamilton, is excited to bring it back, live. “It just hasn’t been the same the last couple of years. While we were able to present ‘socially distanced’ awards to the recipients in 2020, we decided to cancel the event altogether in 2021 until we could have it back in person.”
Three ENC counties among top 10 for highest COVID-19 infection rates in NC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
wataugaonline.com
Division 11 Seeks Input on Draft 10-Year Transportation Plan
NORTH WILKESBORO – The public is invited to learn more about the N.C. Department of Transportation’s draft 10-year transportation plan for 2024-2033, called the State Transportation Improvement Program, or STIP. Highway Division 11 will have office hours this week to collect comments and answer questions from the public...
my40.tv
COVID transmission high in many mountain counties, now flu cases arrive
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Transmission of Covid cases in WNC mountain counties remains high. That's despite the CDC’s community spread maps which make it seem like the region has a low percentage of cases. News 13 took the issue to AdventHealth's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert to...
lakenormanpublications.com
East-West connections prominent for future Mooresville development
MOORESVILLE – East-West links on the south side of town were the primary direction of decisions for Mooresville commissioners at their Oct. 18 session. During the meeting, a $21.7 million funding package was finalized for the East-West Connector in the Langtree area, and preliminary steps were taken toward a new development-related link between N.C. 115 and U.S. 21.
Step By Step: How To Vote Absentee By-Mail In North Carolina
Are you voting absentee by-mail for the first time? Do you have questions about how to do it and want to make sure you do it right so your ballot is accepted? Follow this step-by-step guide. First, collect your absentee ballot. (Want to know how to request one? Do that...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County Commissioners approve changes to animal services ordinances
The Iredell County Board of Commissioners moved forward with changes to ordinances involving animals on Tuesday night. Changes made were to define what constitutes adequate shelter, which includes dry bedding for the animals. Areas underneath outside steps, decks and stoops, inside vehicles, underneath vehicles, buildings without proper ventilation, and metal barrels won’t constitute adequate shelter.
wataugaonline.com
Co-ops Provide Fiber Expansion Update in Eastern Watauga County
Officials from Blue Ridge Energy and SkyLine Membership Corporation/SkyBest Communications, Inc. met with members of the Watauga County Commission on October 6 to provide the latest update on fiber construction activity in eastern Watauga County, where crews from both companies have been constructing both aerial and buried fiber that will bring gigabit-capable broadband connectivity to residents and businesses.
wccbcharlotte.com
Lithium Battery Company To Create 200 Full Time Jobs In Kings Mountain
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Two battery component processing and manufacturing facilities are coming to North Carolina thanks to funds provided by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The Biden-Harris Administration announced it is awarding two North Carolina companies $249 million dollars to help North Carolina expand its manufacturing footprint....
North Carolina restaurant ranks among world’s best date night spots
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina restaurant has wowed its way onto more than one of Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best Restaurants for 2022 lists. On Sept. 27, Tripadvisor revealed its lists of some of the most outstanding restaurants in the country and the world based on diner recommendations. The Restaurant at Gideon […]
'We made a mistake': Charlotte mayor demands accountability following WCNC investigation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mayor Vi Lyles said the city of Charlotte will learn from a "mistake" that allowed an uncertified talent coach to secure $417,000 in pandemic-era work without other qualified small business owners getting an equal chance. WFAE's Mike Collins grilled the mayor about WCNC Charlotte's recent investigation...
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Health Inspector Cites Local Eatery For “Live Roach”
For the record, this is NOT a real roach at Captain Jim’s ear. A real one WAS found and cited at a Charlotte restaurant. According to The Charlotte Observer, two Charlotte restaurants received a B grade during inspections from the health department. Multiple violations were found including one real live roach. He was an unwanted visitor at the Diamond Restaurant according to the paper. That place is located at 1901 Commonwealth Avenue. It was found along the mop and sink area. To get all the details to check them out from the Charlotte Observer right here.
country1037fm.com
Oldest Ice Cream Store In North Carolina Is For Sale
According to WSOC-TV, a landmark Dairy Queen in west Charlotte has been listed for sale. The shop in west Charlotte was built in 1947. It’s the oldest franchise of the ice cream chain in North Carolina and the third oldest in the southeast. The store is at 2732 Wilkinson...
Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For Sale
Dairy Queen is an old American fast food chain that was started back on June 22, 1940. Seven years later, the oldest Dairy Queen in North Carolina was started on Wilkinson Boulevard in the western portion of Charlotte. Now, a real estate listing is showing that the property is now for sale and this particular Dairy Queen property can be bought by anyone with enough money who is interested in starting a store at 2732 Wilkinson Blvd. The listing says you will be able to get half of an acre of property that is currently offered at one million four hundred thousand dollars. CBS17 talks about this particular Dairy Queen being up for sale because it is such a long part of the history of the city of Charlotte, NC. This basically means this restaurant has been around for seventy-five years as of the time of this writing. When this restaurant came to Charlotte, NC, the Second World War had just ended and the Soviet Union was still around as a nation.
