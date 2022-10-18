Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
This Women’s Air Jordan 1 Mid Pairs Black With A Touch Of Gym Red
Even if you lean towards distaste for the Air Jordan 1 Mid, it’s undeniable that it’s one of the most accessible and inclusive silhouettes in Jordan Brand’s catalog. This newly-revealed women’s exclusive further proves that point, as it brings classic, heritage colors to an audience grossly underserved.
sneakernews.com
Nike’s “Feel Love” Collection Includes This Colorful Air Max 97
This Fall Nike Sportswear will be introducing a new inline collection centered around self-care and appreciation, adding the Nike Air Max 97 to its colorfully coated treatment of pastels. Introduced via the Air Force 1 Mid, a white corduroy base proffers a blank canvas for a multi-color treatment to ensue...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk High “Embossed” Appears In Grey And Red
For the past few weeks Nike Sportswear’s latest inline collection has paid homage to various heritage-filled silhouettes and their ties to the hardwood. Employing two separate Air Force 1’s and an Air More Uptempo, the Nike Dunk High is now joining the fray littered with engravings. Utilizing crisp...
sneakernews.com
Nine Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From October 15th to October 21st
With fall well underway, the sneaker space’s biggest players revealed handfuls of retro and modern styles for savvy and casual consumers alike. NIKE, Inc. dominated headlines with its classic Air Jordan 1 silhouette, among other models from Michael Jordan’s eponymous signature series. Furthermore, the Oregon-based conglomerate sent collectors into a frenzy with news that “Syracuse,” “Kentucky” and other Nike Dunks would return in original form. Lastly, the Nike Air Force 1 continued to emerge in new styles as part of its 40th anniversary.
sneakernews.com
The White/Blue Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2 “Playground” Releases On November 4th
As the world awaits The Whitaker Group’s next Air Jordan projects, James Whitner and team are moving forward with the second installment of their Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2 “Playground” on November 4th. A follow-up to the “Recess” collection and story rolled out in July,...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Trainer 1 “Valentine’s Day” Is A Subtle Love Letter To The Air Max 90 “Bacon”
From the Air Kukini to the Air Ship, Nike has brought several models back to the cultural forefront over the course of 2022. The Air Trainer 1 is but one out of a much longer list — and following numerous GRs and a collaboration with Travis Scott, the silhouette is now preparing its best for Valentine’s Day.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 1 High Golf “Midnight Navy”
While it’s collaboration with Eastside Golf remains just a few weeks away, Jordan Brand has long since established its talents on the green through the latter few years, as seen on the feet’s of Keegan Bradley and Harold Varner III most recently. Consistently employed unto the Air Jordan 1 Low, its high-top counterpart is now expanding Jumpman’s inline propositions retooled for your swing.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air More Uptempo Enters The “Embossed” Collection
Centered around four silhouettes that hold direct ties to the hardwood, Nike’s latest sportswear collection has employed basketball engravings across the a duo of Air Force 1’s, the Dunk High and now the Nike Air More Uptempo. Exploring a simplified two-tone color palette, crisp white tumbled leathers extend...
sneakernews.com
Tiffany Blue Swooshes Dress This Upcoming Nike Air Max Plus
Patterned colorways of the Nike Air Max Plus have very quickly become the norm. The silhouette’s latest proffers more of the same, though with the welcome addition of Tiffany blue Swooshes and accents. Next to its print, this Air Max Plus blacks out many of its fixtures, from the...
sneakernews.com
The adidas Supernova Cushion 7 Brightens Up With “Aluminum Yellow”
Towards the tail end of 2021, it was revealed that adidas would be bringing back the Supernova Cushion 7. And following its official return the following April, the 2000s runner has enjoyed several unique colorways, from a collaborative make-up with retailer NAKED to an earth-toned style commemorative of the iconic film Groundhog Day. Here, though, the Three Stripes are opting for a much simpler look, which is dressed predominantly in “Aluminum Yellow.”
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Deldon Promotes Inclusivity With Its “Together We Fly” Mantra
In 1988 The Swoosh started on their inclusive journey of outfitting the games best hoopers no matter their gender by way of the hallmark Air Force 3 silhouette that additionally came accompanied by Nike’s memorable “WHO SAID WOMAN WAS NOT MEANT TO FLY?” ad campaign. With its boastful hoops roster now filled with a bevy of top-tier talent from within the WNBA, the Beaverton-based brand is harkening back to its empowering mantra for a collection of hoops silhouettes headlined by Elena Delle Donne’s debut signature model.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Nike Terminator High “Noble Green”
Earlier this year, it was revealed that Nike would be bringing back the Terminator High alongside longtime collaborative partner COMME des GARÇONS. Images of inline colorways, from the “Georgetown” to the “Cocoa Snake,” followed soon after. And now, over two months since the appearance of these pairs, the silhouette has surfaced in yet another upcoming make-up: the “Noble Green.”
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Sculpt Returns In A Lucky “White/Green” Combination
The Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary has allowed the brand to revisit the past in a way that it wouldn’t regularly. In the process, the Swoosh has revived and reimagined Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design in a number of ways, including the Sculpt variant. Recently seen in...
sneakernews.com
The adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “Salt” Releases Tomorrow
Despite increasing disinterest in Kanye West and for his adidas Yeezy imprint, the ubiquitous Yeezy Boost 350 v2 is set to release in a “Salt” colorway tomorrow, October 22nd. First seen amongst a number of muted two-tone takes, the upcoming sneakers feature the usual suspects: Primeknit, ribbed translucent...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Utility Surfaces In A White And Blue Colorway
Thinking back on Nike’s past releases, the term “Utility” would often accompany oversized compartments, various straps, and waterproof materials. But with their latest version of the Air Force 1, the brand is taking a more minimal approach to design, replacing the classic’s usual construction with rugged materials and an entirely new sole unit.
sneakernews.com
Releasing This Week: AJ4 “Midnight Navy,” Nike LeBron 20 “Trinity,” And MADE In USA New Balances
As we inch closer and closer to the end of the year, the releases are only going to get more exciting. This week, we can expect a drove of standouts from the likes of Nike, Jordan Brand, New Balance, and more. Starting us out is none other than LeBron, whose...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Mid “University Blue” Features “Aged” Midsoles
Since the dawn of Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line, the Swoosh has been commemorating the player’s alma mater. Recently, the Air Jordan 1 Mid surfaced in an all-new “University Blue” makeup. At quick glance, the retro resembles those of the past, most recently Off-White’s take from...
sneakernews.com
Nike’s Air Force 1 “Color Of The Month” Series Comes Flipped With Suedes
The Swooshes “Color Of The Month” series not only harkens its famed reissue from 1984 thanks to a few Baltimore-based retailers but it additionally borrows the Air Force 1’s original construction featuring a thinner, more streamlined forefoot and toe box while incorporating retooled, premium buttery leathers alongside the brands 1980’s font. Now transitioning the collection to more fall-friendly propositions, The Swoosh is flipping the previously simplified two-tone build for a clad suede treatment.
sneakernews.com
Minty Hues Coat The Nike Air Max 90 Futura
Rendering a fashion-forward take on Tinker Hatfield’s iconic silhouette, the Nike Air Max 90 Futura has employed a multitude of offerings fit for the cooler weather months accompanied by layered panels and fall-friendly color palettes. Taking a page out of its Spring 2020 catalog – mirroring the aesthetic employed onto the Air Force 1 Shadow “Spruce Aura Green” – the latest proposition utilizes the tonal spectrum of a tea teaf.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Kyrie 8 Receives A Vibrant “Light Menta” Accent
While making his season debut in the Nike Kyrie Low 5 “N7” on Wednesday, Kyrie Irving’s relationship with The Swoosh remains tumultuous at best as word regarding an extension with NIKE Inc. looms. In the meantime, the Beaverton-based brand has remained steadfast on preparing the next iteration in their most popular line of on-court silhouettes, including this simplified “Black/White” pairing employed unto the Nike Kyrie 8.
Comments / 0