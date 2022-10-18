In 1988 The Swoosh started on their inclusive journey of outfitting the games best hoopers no matter their gender by way of the hallmark Air Force 3 silhouette that additionally came accompanied by Nike’s memorable “WHO SAID WOMAN WAS NOT MEANT TO FLY?” ad campaign. With its boastful hoops roster now filled with a bevy of top-tier talent from within the WNBA, the Beaverton-based brand is harkening back to its empowering mantra for a collection of hoops silhouettes headlined by Elena Delle Donne’s debut signature model.

