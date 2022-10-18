When folks visit Hernando Beach, they’ll now be greeted by a new welcome sign that is both beautiful and functional! This is a work of art that represents a labor of love between area organizations and a proud local artist. The welcome sign is the masterwork of Artist, Art Teacher, and Construction Professional Linda Tartaglione. The sign is meticulously hand cut and hand-painted, intended to illustrate a welcome message inviting all to enjoy boating, fishing, hiking, snorkeling, kayaking, diving, and more. The sign’s back side sends a thanks to those who have visited Hernando Beach. “We wanted a sign to identify the beach, to welcome people,” said Bill Roberts, president of the Hernando Beach Property Owners Association.

HERNANDO BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO