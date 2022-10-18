Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Glen Lakes Veterans & Friends – Heroes Helping Heroes
Over the past few weeks, Hernando Sun has been focusing on people who are making a difference in our community–in small ways and large. Some are heroes because they’ve overcome obstacles in their lives. Now, I’d like to focus on a group who are heroes in every sense of the word. They served their country in the armed forces and are now, as retirees, serving their fellow veterans.
Classic cars damaged in a Spring Hill garage fire
A pair of classic Oldsmobile cars were damaged when a detached garage behind the carport containing them caught fire. According to Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) Public Information Officer (PIO) Kenneth Wannen, just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 23, HCFES crews responded to reports of a fire at a residential property on the 8000 block of Pinehurst Drive in Spring Hill.
Hernando schools get $1 million in recognition awards
Six Hernando County schools will receive more than $1 million through the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) School Recognition Program. The awards are given to schools across the state that have demonstrated student growth and teaching excellence during the 2021-2022 school year. To be eligible, schools must receive a school grade of “A” or improve at least one letter grade from the prior year.
An artistic expression of appreciation
When folks visit Hernando Beach, they’ll now be greeted by a new welcome sign that is both beautiful and functional! This is a work of art that represents a labor of love between area organizations and a proud local artist. The welcome sign is the masterwork of Artist, Art Teacher, and Construction Professional Linda Tartaglione. The sign is meticulously hand cut and hand-painted, intended to illustrate a welcome message inviting all to enjoy boating, fishing, hiking, snorkeling, kayaking, diving, and more. The sign’s back side sends a thanks to those who have visited Hernando Beach. “We wanted a sign to identify the beach, to welcome people,” said Bill Roberts, president of the Hernando Beach Property Owners Association.
Nov. 8 General Election: Brooksville City Council Seat 4
Residents of the City of Brooksville will be electing a representative for Brooksville City Council Seat 4. Candidates for seat 5 are also on the ballot. Each candidate was given the opportunity to provide a 150-word bio and respond to our questions within 800 words. Casey Thieryung (NPA) BIO:. I...
State unemployment rate lowest since 2006
Florida’s unemployment dropped to 2.5 percent in September, the lowest in the state since 2006. The rate is also the second lowest rate since the state began keeping such records, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis. Meanwhile, the Hernando County unemployment rate dropped more than a percentage point since the same time last year.
Academia Hernando: Agatha Christie, Queen of Murder Mysteries
Agatha Christie is known as the best-selling author of all time, with her works rivaled only by the Bible and Shakespeare in terms of sales and popularity. Dive into the life of this brilliant author at 10 am on Oct. 28 when the Academia Hernando community learning series will present Nan Colton in the role of “Agatha Christie, Queen of Murder Mysteries” at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
Local business revitalizes downtown location
Co-owners of Downtown Loser Lee Golinello and Celeste Johnson were recognized by the City of Brooksville for their efforts in remodeling their new location: 202 S. Broad Street. Downtown Loser received the Margaret Ghiotto Commercial Improvement award at the October third regular city council meeting. “This has been a long...
