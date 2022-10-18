ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ryan Phillippe can’t understand surprise over his lookalike kids

Ryan Phillippe can’t understand the surprise over how much his two children look like their parents. The actor is father to two kids – daughter Ava, 23, and 18-year-old son Deacon – with his ex-wife Reese Witherspoon and their looks are regularly compared to the famous former couple but Ryan is adamant it’s perfectly natural for their offspring to look so similar.
Reba McEntire was ‘very self-centred’ before she became a mother

Reba McEntire was “very self-centered” before she became a mother. The 67-year-old singer has race car driver, Shelby, 32, with ex-husband Narvel Blackstock and explained that she is “very proud” of her son because he has ADHD but is “always trying to do better” in life.
Emily Ratajkowski is feeling ‘all the emotions’ after splitting from Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski is feeling “all the emotions” after splitting from Sebastian Bear-McClard. The 31-year-old model tied the knot with film producer Sebastian, 34, in 2018 and has 18-month-old son Sylvester but filed for divorce earlier this year when she reportedly discovered he had been unfaithful and is now feeling “angry, sad, and excited” after finding herself single for the first time.
Jennifer Coolidge invites Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to guest star on The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge wants Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to star on ‘The White Lotus’. The 61-year-old actress has starred as Tanya McQuoid on the HBO series that follows a group of vacationers at the White Lotus resort chain since 2021 and would “absolutely” love the 41-year-old royal and reported “super-fan” – who was an actress known as Meghan Markle prior to marrying Prince Harry in 2018 – to join her for a guest spot.
George Clooney was ‘terrified’ to become a father to twins at 56

George Clooney was “terrified” to become a father to twins at the age of 56. The 61-year-old actor married human rights lawyer Amal, 44, in 2014 and welcomed twins Ella and Alexander two years later but admitted that he was shocked to learn that two babies were on the way after initially only expecting one.

