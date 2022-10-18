Read full article on original website
Maintenance Worker Position Available
Lanning’s Foods has an immediate full-time position available for a Maintenance Worker. Lanning’s Foods is a family-owned and operated business specializing in custom cutting and processing of fresh beef, pork, and poultry for the food service industry as well as operating a retail grocery store supplying fresh meats, produce, dairy, deli, and bakery items to the local community.
New Website: Where to Find Ohio NRCS Environmental Quality Incentives Program Information
We’re excited to showcase the new Ohio NRCS website, which, along with the national site, has been designed to support and enhance our mission by delivering relevant, timely, customer-focused information in an easy-to-navigate platform. This transition comes at a time when many of you are looking for more information...
Governor DeWine Announces New Driver Safety Tools for Teens
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – October 20, 2022 – In recognition of National Teen Driver Safety Week, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that two new tools are now available for parents and driving school instructors to help better prepare young drivers who are still gaining experience behind the wheel.
Brown, VA Deputy Secretary Visit Columbus VA Center, Discuss Veteran Electronic Health Records
COLUMBUS, OH – October 20, 2022 -Today, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Deputy Secretary Donald M. Remy toured the Chalmers P. Wylie VA Ambulatory Care Center in Columbus. During the visit, Brown and Remy met with facility leadership and frontline staff and discussed VA’s electronic health record modernization and the facility’s priorities. The Chalmers facility started using Oracle Cerner’s Electronic Health Record in April, but ongoing technical issues have created challenges for frontline staff during the transition.
