BBC
Boston: Man who killed and dismembered ex-partner jailed
A man who bludgeoned his ex-partner to death and dismembered her body while their three-year-old daughter slept has been jailed for life. Body parts belonging to Ilona Golabek, 27, were found dumped in a park in Boston, in February. Lincoln Crown Court heard Kamil Ranoszek killed her after finding out...
BBC
Ryan McNab death: Family 'absolutely heartbroken' by killing
The family of a man who was killed in Rathcoole on Friday evening have said they are absolutely heartbroken by his death. Ryan McNab, 31, who was originally from north Down, died following a serious assault in Barna Square. Detectives have been given more time to question a 24-year-old man...
BBC
Alan Barefoot death: Benjamin Calvert jailed for one-punch killing
A man has been jailed for the one-punch killing of a new father outside a pub in North Yorkshire. Alan Barefoot, 31, from South Kilvington, died from catastrophic head injuries after he was assaulted in Thirsk's Market Place in October 2021. Benjamin Calvert, 22, of King's Gardens, Thirsk, had pleaded...
BBC
Chichester father jailed for killing baby son
A man has been jailed for causing the death of his baby son by forcefully shaking him after being left tired and frustrated when he would not stop crying. Leo Banks suffered a catastrophic brain injury at the hands of Matthew Banks and died more than two years later. Banks,...
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
A 14-year-old girl in Florida took $13,500 in cash from her grandma's life savings and gave it out to her classmates, police says
Police showed up at Lake Weir Middle School on Thursday following reports that the girl was giving out hundreds of dollars to other students.
Georgia men come to pick up their daughter from school, realize it's the same girl: report
A Georgia TikTok user who works in the front office of a school says two men discovered they were both fathers to a young girl when they came to pick her up.
buzzfeednews.com
A Woman Who Said “That ’70s Show” Actor Danny Masterson Raped Her Testified That She Thought He Was Going To Kill Her
LOS ANGELES — A woman who has accused Danny Masterson of violently raping her broke down in court on Wednesday as she described how she came in and out of consciousness as the That '70s Show actor allegedly assaulted her. Speaking in graphic detail, the woman, who is being...
BBC
Pensioner 'nervous to leave the house' after Bristol attack
A woman in her 80s lost consciousness after being pushed to the ground in a seemingly unprovoked attack. The victim was walking with her friend to a bus stop on Whiteladies Road in Bristol on 26 August when an unknown offender pushed her in the back. She was taken to...
BBC
Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play
Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
BBC
Ugandan ivory trader sentenced to life in prison
A Ugandan court has sentenced an ivory trader to life in prison - the longest sentence for such crimes in the country's history. A new law was passed in 2019 that toughened sentences for poaching or trafficking in endangered species. Pascal Ochiba was arrested in January this year with two...
BBC
Woman jailed after domestic abuse lies put ex in prison
A woman whose repeated lies about being assaulted led to her ex-partner being sent to prison has herself been jailed. Kirsty Barr, 24, from Barton in North Lincolnshire, made up claims Ryan Kerrison had cut her and put a gun to her head among other abuse. He was given a...
BBC
Newcastle: Two youths arrested after falling off stolen moped in mud
Two suspected vehicle thieves were left red-faced after falling off a stolen moped before being chased down by police when they fled. The duo were with two other males in Henshaw Place, Newcastle, at 03:40 BST when they were spotted by officers. As they tried to make off, the moped...
BBC
Woman raped in underpass in Christchurch
A woman was raped in an underpass in the early hours of the morning by a man she had met earlier. It happened in the subway at Saxon Square in Christchurch, Dorset, early on Friday. Dorset Police said officers were alerted at 08:32 BST. The area remained cordoned off for...
After Reports Of "Terrifier 2" Making People Faint And Throw Up, People Shared What They Really Thought Of The Movie
"I'm good on dinner for tonight. I just need to go watch some Sesame Street or something."
The wild story of a party girl turned Ibiza drug mule, now a Netflix docuseries
Watching the police rifle through her suitcase after armed guards had pulled her aside at Lima’s Jorge Chavez International Airport, Michaella McCollum’s heart jack-hammered in her chest at the sight of dozens of food packets, spread out neatly on the ground. They were the very conspicuous and immediately...
BBC
Driver James Bryan who killed cyclist in fatal crash jailed
A driver who killed a cyclist in a crash in North Yorkshire has been jailed for nine months. Andrew Jackson, 36, was cycling on the A168 near Allerton Park when he was struck by a black Porsche on 10 May 2020, police said. Driver James Bryan, 37, pleaded guilty to...
BBC
Oldham: Dog shot dead by police after two women mauled
A dog has been shot dead by police after seriously injuring two women when it escaped from a house. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the women were mauled at about 10:00 BST on Saturday in the Shakespeare Road area of Oldham. The pair's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening,...
BBC
Notting Hill Carnival: Third murder arrest over rapper's death
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a rapper at Notting Hill Carnival in August. Takayo Nembhard, 21, also known by his rap name TKorStretch, was at the west London street party with his sister and friends when he was stabbed. The teenager was arrested in Bristol...
BBC
Father's search for answers over teenager's hospital death
A father whose child died at a mental health hospital where a culture of abuse was uncovered has told of his hopes for answers from an inquest. Rowan Thompson, 18, was one of three people who died over a nine-month period at Prestwich Hospital in Greater Manchester. The BBC's Panorama...
