Penny Mordaunt resists calls to stand down to give Rishi Sunak a clean coronation as Boris Johnson sensationally quits leadership race
Penny Mordaunt was last night adamant that she would not back down amid pressure for her to drop her Tory leadership bid and hand Rishi Sunak a clean coronation. After Boris Johnson dramatically bowed out of the contest last night, the Leader of the Commons was the only other declared candidate.
BBC
Marcus Garvey's son visits Bath during UK tour
A prominent anti-racism campaigner said that the fight against discrimination must continue. Dr Julius Garvey - the son of late Jamaican political activist Marcus Garvey - spoke at Fairfield House in Bath on Friday as part of his UK tour. The 89-year-old retired vascular surgeon talked about his father's legacy...
BBC
Surgery: Women regret overseas cut-price weight loss ops
A woman who has been in hospital for five months after having cut-price weight loss surgery abroad said she regrets her decision every day. Emma, 34, from Porthcawl, Bridgend county, said it was "the worst experience of her life". Doctors have warned she is one of many people who are...
BBC
Nurse strike threat continues after improved pay offer
A nursing union has criticised an improved pay offer from the Scottish government, saying a strike vote will continue. The proposed deal is for a flat rate of £2,205 per person, backdated to April. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said it was a real-terms pay cut and accused...
