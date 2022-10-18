ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Marcus Garvey's son visits Bath during UK tour

A prominent anti-racism campaigner said that the fight against discrimination must continue. Dr Julius Garvey - the son of late Jamaican political activist Marcus Garvey - spoke at Fairfield House in Bath on Friday as part of his UK tour. The 89-year-old retired vascular surgeon talked about his father's legacy...
BBC

Surgery: Women regret overseas cut-price weight loss ops

A woman who has been in hospital for five months after having cut-price weight loss surgery abroad said she regrets her decision every day. Emma, 34, from Porthcawl, Bridgend county, said it was "the worst experience of her life". Doctors have warned she is one of many people who are...
BBC

Nurse strike threat continues after improved pay offer

A nursing union has criticised an improved pay offer from the Scottish government, saying a strike vote will continue. The proposed deal is for a flat rate of £2,205 per person, backdated to April. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said it was a real-terms pay cut and accused...

