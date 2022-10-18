State treasurer will not approve proposed hire of town manager in community under state financial oversight

Read full article on original website
Spring Lake claims new town manager hire was approved by Local Government Commission — it wasn’t
RALEIGH — State Treasurer Dale Folwell issued a sternly worded press statement refuting a claim that the Town of Spring Lake’s new hire for town manager was approved by the Local Government Commission (LGC). On Oct. 10, the Spring Lake Board of Aldermen voted 3-2 to hire Justine...
Fayetteville leaders break ground on $11.5 million tennis facility, plan to open courts in 2023
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville leaders broke ground Friday morning on a new tennis center. City leaders participated in a groundbreaking ceremony at 1300 Bragg Blvd. The 6,594-square-foot center will feature 15 tennis courts, one of which will be used as a championship competition court, four pickleball courts, locker rooms, a lounge, a learning area and a pro shop. As an attraction for beginners, amateurs and professionals, the $11.5 million facility will serve youth and adult tennis programs for both instruction and competition.
90 Acres Under Contract For Two Future Public Schools
WILSON’s MILLS – Johnston County Commissioners approved a request from Johnston County Public Schools to purchase land for two new schools in Wilson’s Mills. Monday night, commissioners voted unanimously to buy 90 acres of land on the north side of Talton Farm Road. The land is owned...
'I was done with it': Small business owner in Wake County takes refund frustrations to social media
The best advice is to research any system you want for your business before agreeing to it.
Radeas Extends COVID Testing To 9 New Counties
The privately-owned company has expanded to new testing sites to provide quick, accurate COVID testing in rural and under-served communities across the North Carolina. On the Radeas website, the video clip of their parking lot steals the show. Yes… their parking lot. Sure, the state-of-the-art technology contained inside the...
Portion of old Robeson County school district office burns
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A portion of the old Robeson County School District central office on Caton Road near Lumberton burned Friday morning. The Lumberton Fire Department said the property had "several buildings on site; however, only two buildings were involved in the incident. One building had heavy fire involvement and a second building had some minor heat damage to the exterior siding. "
NC pastor blasts school board for equity initiative: 'We are failing Black students in the name of diversity'
Pastor and activist John Amanchukwu ripped Wake County, North Carolina's school board for failing to provide Black students with opportunities while promoting equity.
Fired Republican Wake County poll worker calls for more partisan balance
John Kane, Jr., son of successful Raleigh land developer John Kane, told Carolina Journal that he was hired Aug. 12 as a Wake County poll assistant and then dropped for vague reasons on Sept. 12. He believes the Wake County Board of Elections ignored state statute by not taking into account partisan balance among workers when relieving him. Kane also believes Republicans have dropped the ball on maintaining the partisan balance of poll assistants they are entitled to by law.
‘I just want equality’: Voters cast ballots on first day of one-stop early voting in NC
One-stop early voting kicked off in North Carolina on Thursday, and 15 polling sites across Wake County were filled with people making their voices heard. Many voters described it as quick and easy. “I waited five minutes maybe, total, and then I was voting and that was that!” Sylvia Royall said after casting her vote. […]
Youngest North Carolinian charged in Jan 6. insurrection pleads guilty to one count
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – The youngest North Carolinian to have been indicted for his role in the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol pleaded guilty Thursday to one of nine charges he had faced. Aiden Bilyard, 20, of Cary entered a guilty plea in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to one count […]
Early voting polls are open; here's where to cast a ballot in your county
Here's where to vote early in Durham, Wake and Cumberland counties.
Scotland Health selects new board members
LAURINBURG — Scotland Health recently held its annual board of trustees meeting to select new board members and to express appreciation to outgoing members for their service. Newly elected Scotland Health board members are John McLaurin of Laurinburg, Bryan Maynor of Pembroke, and Elizabeth Munnerlyn of Bennettsville. Sybil Bullard,...
NC Black pastor’s speech saying school diversity is ‘wasting taxpayer dollars’ goes viral
John Amanchukwu denounced Wake County schools for helping LGBTQ students.
Cooper announces 440 new jobs and $85M investment for Scotland County
RALEIGH — SO-PAK-CO, Inc., a food processor and packager, will create 440 new jobs in Scotland County, Governor Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday. The company will invest $85 million to build a state-of-the-art processing and packaging facility in the City of Laurinburg. “This announcement is great news for Scotland...
Opinion: On Cheri Beasley, Brother Of Slain State Trooper Gets His Say
“They just said a [state] trooper was down. I knew it was my brother. He was killed by Tilmon and Kevin Golphin. Tilmon had Cheri Beasley trying to get him off. She said he was actually a good person. Here is a person that killed two law officers, and bragged about the killing, and she is standing up for the killers.”
Juvenile Driver Leads Officers On Brief Chase
SMITHFIELD – Just before midnight Thursday, a Wayne County State Trooper returning from assignment at the NC State Fair, attempted to stop a reckless driver near Smithfield in Johnston County. The 15 year-old driver reportedly led the trooper on a chase around West Smithfield. The driver was at one...
'Good news': Injured Raleigh mass shooting victim improving, RPD chief says in City Council update
Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson spoke at Tuesday's Raleigh City Council meeting to give a brief update on the investigation into the recent mass shooting
Johnston County man wins $1M from ticket purchased in Nash County
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — After seeing his $10 scratch-off turn into a $1 million prize, Jay Mays of Selma said he opened the door to his house and just started running. “When I saw I won, I threw it at my wife, took off out the door and started running down the street,” Mays said. […]
Fights in Moore County middle school caught in video
RALEIGH — Multiple videos posted by the Instagram account “Cantfinddisacc” show nearly a dozen fights recorded by students at Crain’s Creek Middle School in Moore County. The videos surfaced last week although the account now appears to have been deleted. The videos downloaded and viewed by...
Escaped murder convict sought in Lee County
SANFORD — State prison officials are looking for an escaped murder convict who had less than two years to go on his sentence. According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, 50-year-old Reginald L. Jones walked away from his work release job in Sanford on Wednesday. He was discovered...
