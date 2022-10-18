Be careful who you pick up on the side of the road. It could be Resurrection Mary the Vanishing Hitchhiker. The legend of Resurrection Mary has been around since the 1920s. The story begins with Mary unfortunlety killed in a hit-and-run accident while she was walking home one night. Since then many people have seen a woman walking on the side of the road and simply vanishing when they get close to her. Some say she's looking for someone to pick her up and take her to Resurrection Cemetery (hence the name Resurrection Mary). According to the story,

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO