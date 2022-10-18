Read full article on original website
Great News for Illinois as Telsa will Open a Huge Warehouse
There have been countless bad news stories for the Land of Lincoln of businesses leaving in 2022. So the news that Tesla is opening a nearly three-quarters of a million square foot warehouse here in Illinois is very needed. Here are the details on where it is going and why it's a positive sign for Illinois.
Is It Illegal To Sleep in Your Car in Illinois?
Illinois has many roads, interstates, and the famous Route 66, but sometimes tiredness takes over and you may need to sleep for a bit. So, is it legal to sleep in your car?. All the states have their own sleeping-in-car laws, but in Illinois, you CAN LEGALLY sleep in your car at rest stops. According to smartfinancial.com there are 30 rest stops and 11 welcome centers in the state where people can get some sleep if they need a few hours off the road. You can see a full map of all the rest locations below.
Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man
It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
Watch a Farmer in Illinois Harvest Soybeans During a Snowstorm
This was one of those moments where it wasn't the time of year for a snowfall, but the weather in Illinois said "Hold my beer". A farmer in Illinois shared video of his harvest of soybeans during a snowstorm. Tony Dickson just shared this video on YouTube via Storyful with...
Could You Fit Your Life into this Tiny Illinois Farmhouse?
I've seen many tiny homes and I've seen many farmhouses, but I've never seen a tiny farmhouse until now. Do you think you could fit your life into this 272 square foot tiny space in Wilmington, Illinois?. I found this unique Illinois size-challenged farmhouse on Tiny House Listings. It appears...
For 8 Years in a Row, This Illinois City Named “Rattiest” in US
It's a weird thing to be known for. There is one Illinois city that can claim it is the rat capital of America for the 8th straight year. Well, rats. Literally. This notorious claim to fame from Orkin goes to Chicago, Illinois for the 8th straight year. The "Most Rat-Infested" city in America is the Windy City according to their data and there really isn't a close 2nd.
The 2nd Best City in the US for Single Moms is here in Illinois
Being a single mom can be extremely difficult, especially with the rising costs of rent, groceries, and clothes. One website set out to find the cities across the US that are best suited for single moms to succeed, and the second best city for single moms happens to be right here in the Land of Lincoln.
What’s Illinois’ Deepest Lake, And How Deep Is It?
I was watching a documentary the other day about the Pacific Ocean's Mariana Trench, the deepest part of any ocean on the planet. Its depth has been measured at 11,034 meters, or since we're all Americans here, 36,201 feet. That's 6.85 miles deep. Since Illinois is, the last time I...
5 Illinois Towns Among The Best to Visit For Halloween
If you're looking for that one place in Illinois that you need to visit for Halloween how about five?. Whether you're looking for the best candy shop, a haunted town to explore, or the best place to get a costume, Illinois has some of the best places this Halloween to visit to do all of those and more.
Take a trip to Illinois’ Oldest Dairy Queen open for 75 years
There is nothing quite like a classic soft-serve ice cream cone from Dairy Queen. And if you are looking for a special treat here in the Land of Lincoln, why not head to the Oldest Dairy Queen in Illinois, which has been serving customers from the same location for over 75 years.
A website ranked a Resort in Illinois as the Best in the Midwest
When it comes to the finer things in life you don't have to travel outside of the Midwest to find the best of the best. A recent ranking of the 10 Best Resorts in the Midwest has been revealed and at the top of the list is a high-end resort here in the Land of Lincoln.
Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America
We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
New Kind Of Halloween Fun With Haunted Car Wash Coming To IL & WI
Finally, the haunted car wash is coming to Illinois and Wisconsin to scare the clean car out of visitors. Different Kinds Of Haunts Are Available In Illinois And Wisconsin. When I was a kid and first going to haunted houses, there wasn't a lot of variety. They were basically set up in old abandoned buildings. Nowadays, there are all sorts of different kinds and styles. To name a few, you've got...
Start Seeing Bobcats: Illinois’ Population Of Them Is Growing
Hot on the heels of a story earlier this week involving an Illinois mountain lion being struck and killed by a vehicle last Sunday in Dekalb County, we get the reassuring news that Illinois' bobcat population is adding new members constantly. Bobcats, and their expanding populations have been a fairly...
Eerie Illinois & Missouri Ghost Towns You Can Walk Through
Would you walk through an abandoned eerie ghost town by yourself?. For me, only in the daylight not sure if I could handle walking alone, in the dark, with just a flashlight. It's that time of year when ghost towns come "alive" from people visiting them for ghost hauntings or just to see how the abandoned town is. Thrillist put together a list of 50 ghost towns in each state and although the Ilinois location really isn't a town, the place is extremely eerie.
The Vanishing Hitchhiker is Illinois’ Most Infamous Ghost Story
Be careful who you pick up on the side of the road. It could be Resurrection Mary the Vanishing Hitchhiker. The legend of Resurrection Mary has been around since the 1920s. The story begins with Mary unfortunlety killed in a hit-and-run accident while she was walking home one night. Since then many people have seen a woman walking on the side of the road and simply vanishing when they get close to her. Some say she's looking for someone to pick her up and take her to Resurrection Cemetery (hence the name Resurrection Mary). According to the story,
This Abandoned Lake Michigan Bathhouse Looks Positively Post-Apocalyptic
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing. After a relaxing day of sunbathing or swimming in Lake Michigan, almost no one would find comfort in a quick change or shower in this abandoned bathhouse just steps from the shore.
Another Handful of Mothman Sightings in Chicago, One Spoke?
This "Mothman" made several appearances in the Chicago area recently, and one even spoke up?? ChicagoSuntimes. We have written about "Mothman" being seen throughout Illinois, a lot of Chicago area stuff, for quite a while now. The Brewed, a horror-themed coffee shop in Avondale, Illinois hosted a costume contest recently and Mothman showed up, and didn't win. See, it's a trick...because you can't win a costume contest if it ISN'T A COSTUME, dude.
Illinois Is One Of The Best States For Spotting Extraterrestrial Life In October
If you believe in life on other planets and in other galaxies you might be suspect about only spotting UFOs in October. Based on a variety of reports it is a fact that people report spotting unidentified flying objects year round. For whatever reason, most of the reports happen in October and Illinois is one of the top states for sighting a UFO.
A website claims Chicago is a Top 5 Worst City to Drive in
Driving in any big city can be awful, but driving in Chicago is worst than driving in almost every other city in the US. See why Chicago got ranked one of the 5 worst cities to drive in 2022. Wallethub.com came out with a ranking of 2022's Best & Worst...
