The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Meghan Markle Lacks Self-Awareness? Royal Expert Mocks Prince Harry’s Wife for the Way She Describes Herself in Variety Interview
Meghan Markle graced the cover of Variety magazine. However, some of the things she said raised eyebrows, with one royal expert seemingly mocking her for the way she characterized herself. Meghan Markle Lacks Self-Awareness, Royal Expert Claims. The Duchess of Sussex was featured on the cover of Variety as one...
Jennifer Coolidge invites Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to guest star on The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge wants Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to star on ‘The White Lotus’. The 61-year-old actress has starred as Tanya McQuoid on the HBO series that follows a group of vacationers at the White Lotus resort chain since 2021 and would “absolutely” love the 41-year-old royal and reported “super-fan” – who was an actress known as Meghan Markle prior to marrying Prince Harry in 2018 – to join her for a guest spot.
Charlie Puth has is ‘in love’ with his mystery girlfriend
Charlie Puth has a mystery girlfriend. The 30-year-old singer is “in love” with a girl he has known since childhood and explained that it is “really nice” to have someone from his early life by his side as his fame escalates. Asked if he was in...
