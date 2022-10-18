ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

PZC: Flooding a concern at Keeney School site

By Joseph Villanova / Journal Inquirer
 5 days ago
An architect’s rendering shows Keeney Elementary School when renovations are completed.

MANCHESTER — Members of the Planning and Zoning Commission and some residents expressed concerns about possible flooding of Keeney Street in connection to a proposed renovation of Keeney Elementary School.

The PZC voted 4-1 Monday night to keep the public hearing open for the renovation plan, which would add roughly 8,500 square feet of interior space to the school building at 179 Keeney St., primarily for core academics and specialized education.

Dennis Dessureault of Keeney Street told the PZC that he lives close to the school and is familiar with storm conditions in the area.

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
