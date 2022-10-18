Two shot in car in South Toledo

Two men were shot in a vehicle in South Toledo late Monday evening.

Toledo Police responded to a residence in the 700 block of Gawil Avenue just after 11 p.m. on a report of gunshots. There, they found a vehicle that had been shot multiple times.

While officers were at the scene, two men walked into ProMedica Toledo Hospital with gunshot wounds to their legs. Quavon Peterson, 30, and Jamal Griffin, 32, both had injuries that did not appear life-threatening, according to a police report.

Police said that Mr. Peterson and Mr. Griffin were inside the vehicle on Gawil Avenue when they heard gunshots. After realizing they had been hit, they fled the scene. Police said neither man could describe any suspects.