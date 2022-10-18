Read full article on original website
Ellen star Sophia Grace is five months pregnant
Sophia Grace is five months pregnant. The 19-year-old star - who shot to fame on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' at the age of eight alongside her younger cousin Rosie McClelland, when the TV host spotted them singing Nicki Minaj hit 'Super Bass' on YouTube and invited them to become regular cast members - is expecting her first child with her mystery boyfriend but wanted to wait until everything was "fine" until she made the announcement.
Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson’s Wearable Art Gala Celebrates Black Excellence and the Harlem Renaissance
The feathers were swaying and sequins were glittering at last night’s star-studded Wearable Art Gala, a benefit celebrating the 5th anniversary of WACO Theater Center, founded by co-artistic directors Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson. Inspired by the aesthetics and Black excellence of the Harlem Renaissance era, the benefit is designed to support the company’s artistic and youth mentorship programs through a fine art auction. “Each year we find a theme that connects us historically with our past,” Richard Lawson told THR. “[We explore] the evolution of African culture in the western world.” Previous themes have included The Lion King and Black...
Ozzy Osbourne bought Sharon a baby's bonnet
Ozzy Osbourne once bought Sharon Osbourne a straw hat fit for a baby. The 70-year-old star - who has been married to Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy, 73, since 1982 and has Aimee, 39, Jack, 38, and 37-year-old Kelly with him - revealed that one of the "silliest" gifts she ever received from her husband was a floral hat that was far too small for her head.
Duchess of Sussex's fellow 'briefcase girls' had different Deal or No Deal experiences
Another 'Deal or No Deal' 'briefcase girl' has slammed Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's recent comments about her time on the show. The 41-year-old royal complained on her 'Archetypes' podcast that she felt "objectified" and "reduced to a bimbo" while starring on the NBC game show from 2006 to 2007 but Patricia Kara - who appeared on the programme from 2005 to 2009 - insisted things were very different.
Emily Ratajkowski won't stop sharing sexy snaps
Emily Ratajkowski has no plans to stop sharing sexy pictures of herself online - insisting it "won't change anything". The 31-year-old 'Gone Girl' star has become an outspoken champion of women's rights in recent years, but she has been hit with accusations she's part of the problem facing young girls because of the picture perfect images she regularly shares on social media - however, Emily is adamant she won't make much of a difference by changing the way she posts on Instagram.
Idris Elba was shocked when he no longer had to audition for movies
Idris Elba was shocked when he no longer had to audition for movies. The 50-year-old actor started his career by starring in a commercial but now starred in over 50 blockbusters and remembers feeling "mind-blown" when it became apparent that he would just be offered parts. He said: "I remember...
Tori Spelling 'really happy' to have ended feud with mum
Tori Spelling is "really happy" to have finally ended her lengthy feud with her Candy Spelling. The 49-year-old former 'Beverly Hill, 90210' first fell out with her mother around 20 years ago and their relationship went through some extremely rocky patches with Tori admitting they went several years without seeing each other before finally putting the bad blood behind them in recent months.
Megan Thee Stallion: I am not engaged!
Megan Thee Stallion has insisted she is not engaged. The 27-year-old rapper celebrated her two-year anniversary with boyfriend Pardison 'Pardi' Fontaine on Tuesday (18.10.22) but took to social media the later in the week to confirm they are not planning to get married. She tweeted: "My man so obsessed with...
Alanis Morissette's daughter doesn't call her 'mom'
Alanis Morissette's six-year-old daughter Onyx calls her by her full name instead of using "mom". The 'Ironic' singer is a mother of three children - sons Ever Imre, 11, and Winter Mercy, three, and daughter Onyx - with her husband Mario 'Souleye' Treadway and she's revealed her little girl has ditched the familial nickname and just calls her "Alanis Morissette" all the time now.
Miley Cyrus is struggling with her dad since his divorce
Miley Cyrus is finding it "hard to connect" with her dad since his divorce. The 29-year-old pop star is the daughter of country singer Billy Ray, 61, and his estranged wife Tish, 55, - who filed for divorce from the 'Achy Breaky Heart' hitmaker earlier this year after 28 years of marriage - and is hoping to "work" on her relationship with her father following the split.
Chrishell Stause and G Flip 'always' manage to make their long-distance romance work
Chrishell Stause and G Flip "always" manage to make their long-distance romance work. The 41-year-old reality star currently resides in the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles but has managed to maintain a relationship with G Flip, 28, with" a lot of phone calls" and FaceTime sessions while the rapper makes the monthly trip back to their native Australia.
Kate Moss is 'happiest' she's ever been after discovering 'self-care'
Kate Moss is enjoying the "happiest" time of her life since discovering self-care. The 48-year-old supermodel is reinventing herself as a wellness guru with the launch of her Cosmoss brand and she's now revealed she's swapped partying for yoga and is much more content since she started "taking care" of herself and spending her time more wisely.
Emily Ratajkowski is feeling 'all the emotions' after splitting from Sebastian Bear-McClard
Emily Ratajkowski is feeling "all the emotions" after splitting from Sebastian Bear-McClard. The 31-year-old model tied the knot with film producer Sebastian, 34, in 2018 and has 18-month-old son Sylvester but filed for divorce earlier this year when she reportedly discovered he had been unfaithful and is now feeling "angry, sad, and excited" after finding herself single for the first time.
Tom Felton sees Daniel Radcliffe as a brother
Tom Felton considers Daniel Radcliffe to be his "brother". The 35-year-old actor wishes he saw his 'Harry Potter' co-star more often but they will always have a close bond and he has "huge amounts of respect" for his friend. Speaking on 'CBS Mornings', he gushed: "I love the man dearly.
