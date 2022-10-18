Read full article on original website
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Emily Ratajkowski won't stop sharing sexy snaps
Emily Ratajkowski has no plans to stop sharing sexy pictures of herself online - insisting it "won't change anything". The 31-year-old 'Gone Girl' star has become an outspoken champion of women's rights in recent years, but she has been hit with accusations she's part of the problem facing young girls because of the picture perfect images she regularly shares on social media - however, Emily is adamant she won't make much of a difference by changing the way she posts on Instagram.
The wild story of a party girl turned Ibiza drug mule, now a Netflix docuseries
Watching the police rifle through her suitcase after armed guards had pulled her aside at Lima’s Jorge Chavez International Airport, Michaella McCollum’s heart jack-hammered in her chest at the sight of dozens of food packets, spread out neatly on the ground. They were the very conspicuous and immediately...
After Reports Of "Terrifier 2" Making People Faint And Throw Up, People Shared What They Really Thought Of The Movie
"I'm good on dinner for tonight. I just need to go watch some Sesame Street or something."
Idris Elba was shocked when he no longer had to audition for movies
Idris Elba was shocked when he no longer had to audition for movies. The 50-year-old actor started his career by starring in a commercial but now starred in over 50 blockbusters and remembers feeling "mind-blown" when it became apparent that he would just be offered parts. He said: "I remember...
Amanda Kloots tells her son that his dad is 'in heaven with Jesus'
Amanda Kloots tells her son that his dad is "in heaven with Jesus." The 40-year-old TV star was married to Broadway actor Nick Cordero but he died from complications from COVID-19 in July 2020 aged just 41 and explained that their three-year-old son Elvis insists he remembers him. She said:...
Ozzy Osbourne bought Sharon a baby's bonnet
Ozzy Osbourne once bought Sharon Osbourne a straw hat fit for a baby. The 70-year-old star - who has been married to Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy, 73, since 1982 and has Aimee, 39, Jack, 38, and 37-year-old Kelly with him - revealed that one of the "silliest" gifts she ever received from her husband was a floral hat that was far too small for her head.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson could 'identify' with Black Adam because of his brown skin
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson could “identify” with Black Adam because of his brown skin. The 50-year-old actor stars in the title role of the new superhero movie and explained that while he grew up as a fan of classic DC character Superman, he was “mesmerised” upon seeing Black Adam for the first time and is “thrilled” to be making the movie.
Miley Cyrus is struggling with her dad since his divorce
Miley Cyrus is finding it "hard to connect" with her dad since his divorce. The 29-year-old pop star is the daughter of country singer Billy Ray, 61, and his estranged wife Tish, 55, - who filed for divorce from the 'Achy Breaky Heart' hitmaker earlier this year after 28 years of marriage - and is hoping to "work" on her relationship with her father following the split.
FINNEAS 'approves' of Billie Eilish's relationship with Jesse Rutherford
Finneas "approves" of Billie Eilish's relationship with Jesse Rutherford. The 20-year-old pop star is thought to be dating The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse, 31, after she was reportedly spotted kissing him on Friday (20.10.22) and her elder brother and co-writer Finneas, 25, is said to get along "flawlessly" with him. A...
Megan Thee Stallion: I am not engaged!
Megan Thee Stallion has insisted she is not engaged. The 27-year-old rapper celebrated her two-year anniversary with boyfriend Pardison 'Pardi' Fontaine on Tuesday (18.10.22) but took to social media the later in the week to confirm they are not planning to get married. She tweeted: "My man so obsessed with...
'Worst place in the world to raise female children': Brian Cox slams Hollywood
Brian Cox thinks Hollywood is the "worst place in the world" to raise girls. The 'Succession' actor - who has Alan, 52, and Margaret, 45, with first wife Caroline Burt and Orson, 20, and Torin, 18, with spouse Nicole Ansari - insisted the Californian neighbourhood isn't as glamorous as it seems because there are a lot of "very sad people" desperate to make it big in the movie industry and it "exacerbates" the pressures on young women.
Heather Rae El Moussa celebrates wedding anniversary with babymoon trip
Heather Rae El Moussa and her husband Tarek El Moussa celebrated their first wedding anniversary by heading off on a babymoon trip. The 'Selling Sunset' star is expecting her first child with Tarek and they decided to mark a year since their tied the knot by going away together on a special holiday before the impending birth of their baby boy - with Heather admitting they combined their anniversary celebration with a babymoon as they were running out of time.
Bob Dylan thanks fans for being ‘music and art lovers’ on new tour
Bob Dylan thanks fans for being music and art lovers on his new tour. The 81-year-old has been speaking to audiences only a few times during the shows on his ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways World Tour 2022’. Sitting behind a piano for almost the entirety of the gigs...
Colin Farrell tries to have emotional chats with his sons
Colin Farrell tries to regularly check on his sons' emotional wellbeing but admits they just tell him to "f*** off". The 'In Bruges' actor is dad to two boys 19-year-old James with model Kim Bordenave and 13-year-old Henry with actress Alicja Bachleda-Curus and he's revealed he likes to start emotional conversations with the teens to make sure they are doing ok, but he's often rebuffed with some strong language.
