Las Vegas, NV

Wichita Eagle

Dustin Poirier’s UFC 281 charity goal provides Thanksgiving meals, Christmas gifts for those in need

Dustin Poirier once again will use his platform of a big UFC fight to benefit the less fortunate. Poirier (28-7 MMA, 20-6 UFC), a former interim UFC lightweight champion, is set to return to the octagon after 11 months when he meets Michael Chandler in the featured bout at UFC 281, which takes place Nov. 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Wichita Eagle

Report: Vikings’ Oli Udoh Arrested in Miami For Disorderly Conduct

Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh was arrested in Miami on Saturday and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting, according to Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640. "(Udoh) was talking to a woman in the bathroom line at a nightclub, followed her in, and then wouldn’t leave, sources tell me," Slater tweeted.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

F1 RESULT: Max Verstappen wins the US GP after late drama with Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton with six laps remaining to win a thrilling United States Grand Prix and deny the Mercedes driver his first win of the season.Verstappen appeared on course to sail to the chequered flag and emulate Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel by taking a record-equalling 13 victories in a single year. But the two-time world champion hit trouble at the Circuit of Americas with his final pit stop when he was left stationary for 11.1 seconds as Red Bull struggled to bolt on his front-left tyre.Verstappen fell behind Charles Leclerc after his tyre trouble, but he...

