The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Meghan Markle Lacks Self-Awareness? Royal Expert Mocks Prince Harry’s Wife for the Way She Describes Herself in Variety Interview
Meghan Markle graced the cover of Variety magazine. However, some of the things she said raised eyebrows, with one royal expert seemingly mocking her for the way she characterized herself. Meghan Markle Lacks Self-Awareness, Royal Expert Claims. The Duchess of Sussex was featured on the cover of Variety as one...
Andra Day Shines in Crystal-Sprinkled Gown and Platforms at Wearable Art Gala 2022
Andra Day gave classic glamour a sleek makeover at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala. The Grammy Award-winning star posed on the red carpet in a sweeping black Georges Hobeika gown, styled by Wouri Vice. The floor-length piece featured a tulle base with a layered train and deep neckline. Giving the piece a modern edge — and following a current eveningwear trend — were draped tulle sleeves, mimicking a cape silhouette; the pair hung off of straps to create a cold-shoulder appearance. However, adding to Day’s ensemble’s drama was a cascade of allover embroidered crystals, trailing outwards to give her the appearance...
Amanda Kloots tells her son that his dad is 'in heaven with Jesus'
Amanda Kloots tells her son that his dad is "in heaven with Jesus." The 40-year-old TV star was married to Broadway actor Nick Cordero but he died from complications from COVID-19 in July 2020 aged just 41 and explained that their three-year-old son Elvis insists he remembers him. She said:...
Ellen star Sophia Grace is five months pregnant
Sophia Grace is five months pregnant. The 19-year-old star - who shot to fame on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' at the age of eight alongside her younger cousin Rosie McClelland, when the TV host spotted them singing Nicki Minaj hit 'Super Bass' on YouTube and invited them to become regular cast members - is expecting her first child with her mystery boyfriend but wanted to wait until everything was "fine" until she made the announcement.
Kate Moss is 'happiest' she's ever been after discovering 'self-care'
Kate Moss is enjoying the "happiest" time of her life since discovering self-care. The 48-year-old supermodel is reinventing herself as a wellness guru with the launch of her Cosmoss brand and she's now revealed she's swapped partying for yoga and is much more content since she started "taking care" of herself and spending her time more wisely.
Bob Dylan thanks fans for being ‘music and art lovers’ on new tour
Bob Dylan thanks fans for being music and art lovers on his new tour. The 81-year-old has been speaking to audiences only a few times during the shows on his ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways World Tour 2022’. Sitting behind a piano for almost the entirety of the gigs...
Emily Ratajkowski won't stop sharing sexy snaps
Emily Ratajkowski has no plans to stop sharing sexy pictures of herself online - insisting it "won't change anything". The 31-year-old 'Gone Girl' star has become an outspoken champion of women's rights in recent years, but she has been hit with accusations she's part of the problem facing young girls because of the picture perfect images she regularly shares on social media - however, Emily is adamant she won't make much of a difference by changing the way she posts on Instagram.
Duchess of Sussex's fellow 'briefcase girls' had different Deal or No Deal experiences
Another 'Deal or No Deal' 'briefcase girl' has slammed Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's recent comments about her time on the show. The 41-year-old royal complained on her 'Archetypes' podcast that she felt "objectified" and "reduced to a bimbo" while starring on the NBC game show from 2006 to 2007 but Patricia Kara - who appeared on the programme from 2005 to 2009 - insisted things were very different.
