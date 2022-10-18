Dustin Poirier once again will use his platform of a big UFC fight to benefit the less fortunate. Poirier (28-7 MMA, 20-6 UFC), a former interim UFC lightweight champion, is set to return to the octagon after 11 months when he meets Michael Chandler in the featured bout at UFC 281, which takes place Nov. 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

