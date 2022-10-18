Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Virginia Village was Once a Popular Tourist DestinationTravel MavenFredericksburg, VA
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Related
WJLA
Man breaks into Fairfax bedroom, abducts person & forces them into car, police say
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — An Ashburn man is in custody after police said he abducted someone after forcing his way into their bedroom. Michael Morel, 35, forced open a window to the victim's bedroom before then forcing the victim to leave with him in a vehicle, the City of Fairfax Police Department said. After stopping at a convenience store located in Fairfax County, the victim was able to free themselves from the vehicle and run into a store seeking help, police added,
WTOP
Lost ‘cruising K9’ finally home with Fairfax Co. family
In Fairfax County, Virginia, one family of pet owners are overjoyed after their long-lost pet made its way across county borders and back home. The county’s animal shelter shared the news in a post Friday afternoon, after a family came to look for a new furry family member. “They’d...
Maryland couple says strangers have moved into the home they just bought and refuse to leave
CLINTON, Md. — A Prince George's County couple had just signed a contract with a bank to buy a home when the wife says she drove by the property and saw a U-Haul in the driveway with people moving in. That was Thursday. Friday, they were there and refusing...
therealdeal.com
Virginia real estate agent charged with stealing client IDs
A Virginia couple were sentenced to prison for using one of their real estate jobs to steal people’s identities. Prosecutors said 51-year-old Caprice Foster and her husband 33-year-old Marcus Foster used false identification, tax and employment documents to buy luxury vehicles, lease high-end residences and get loans, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.
‘Armed and dangerous’: FBI searching for bank robber in Virginia
FBI Richmond is assisting King George County Sheriff's Office in an armed bank robbery investigation.
NBC Washington
Suspect Arrested in Rape at Northern Virginia Hotel
Detectives tracked down the suspect in the armed rape of a woman at a hotel in the Tysons area of Northern Virginia with the help of body camera footage from a separate crime in Montgomery County, Maryland, police say. Patrick Craig Locke, 30, was arrested Tuesday afternoon at the Metro...
55-Year-Old Brutally Assaulted and Killed in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 55-year-old man was brutally assaulted in Southeast D.C. The DC Police were flagged down on the 600 Block of Southern Avenue on October 10th for the report of an aggravated assault. When they arrived, they discovered the victim who was barely breathing and unconscious. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. He died the next day. On Tuesday, the Medical Examiner determined that the victim died from blunt force trauma and the cause of death was ruled as a homicide. 55-year-old Mark Carter was identified as the victim. If you have any information about this The post 55-Year-Old Brutally Assaulted and Killed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Virginia mother indicted for death of son after he allegedly ate THC gummies
A Spotsylvania mother was indicted for the death of her 4-year-old son this week, after the child allegedly ingested a large amount of THC gummies in May.
2 women, 2 men found shot dead in Woodbridge home
Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating the fatal shooting of four victims in a Woodbridge residence.
Northern Virginia Voters Given Bad Notices
Northern Virginia Voters Given Bad Notices
MTA mourns bus driver - a former lottery winner - who was shot, killed in Baltimore lot
BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Transit Administration on Thursday said a woman shot and killed this week in an bus lot in South Baltimore was an MTA bus driver. Elaine Jackson, 40, was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon police said. She died in the hospital. Detectives are still searching for the suspect.Jackson was a driver in Baltimore for four years, the agency said. "She was a warm, caring individual and a valued member of the team," a spokesperson said in a statement. "MDOT MTA is grateful for her commitment to providing critical transit service and we offer our deepest condolences to her family."WJZ found...
This Abandoned Virginia Village was Once a Popular Tourist Destination
Virginia is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
$55K Reward Offered For Arrest Of Dangerous Suspect Who Killed Jewish Father Working In DC
The Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch is asking for the public's help locating several murder suspects wanted on separate homicide offenses. A $55,000 reward is being offered to find Avery Miller, 27, who is wanted after the murder of Aryeh Wolf, 25, in the 5100 block of Call Place, Southeast on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Metropolitan Police.
Fairfax Police asking for help finding armed hotel room rape suspect
The suspect was captured on security camera footage at the hotel, as well as the Eastern Market and Spring Hill Metro stations. It was determined that the he got to the hotel by taking the train from Eastern Market and changed to the Silver Line at the Capitol South station and got off at the Spring Hill Station.
1,000 Stafford High School Students Out Sick With Mysterious Illness
More than half of the students at a large high school in northern Virginia were out sick with a mysterious illness, prompting school officials to cancel weekend activities. A spokesperson for Stafford County Public Schools tells NBC Washington that the nearly 1,000 students were experiencing flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms. Stafford...
Waldorf Woman Dead After Crash On Indian Head Highway
A young Waldorf woman is dead after striking a light pole in Accokeek, authorities say. Tiffanie Bunch, 33, was rushed to the hospital after the collision that occurred around 3 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 in the area of Indian Head Highway and Berry Road, according to Prince George's County police.
fox5dc.com
Southeast DC man mistakenly cremated by funeral home, says family
WASHINGTON - A Southeast D.C. widow says her husband was mistakenly cremated by Stewart Funeral Home before his viewing. "I specifically told him that I’m looking for a viewing of his body, and a service. And his wish was to be cremated," said Risa Washington-Bowlding. "They told me I asked for a memorial service. I didn’t ask for a memorial service. Because I wanted the family to see him for the last time."
Baltimore's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Baltimore is a vibrant city of 2,343,000 with a rich history. But it also has some dangerous neighborhoods. Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD. Home baseball park of the American League's Baltimore Orioles.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
NBC Washington
Kings Dominion Amusement Park in Virginia to Stay Open Year-Round
Roller coasters and amusement park funnel cakes aren’t just for summer anymore. Kings Dominion in Doswell, Virginia, announced plans to welcome thrill-seekers year-round starting next year. The park, about 85 miles south of D.C., will add weekends in January, February and early March of 2023 to its calendar, the...
NBC News
522K+
Followers
58K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 10