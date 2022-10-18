Yankee fans took exception to Brian Cashman referring to them as 'customers' after rainout

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman offered his apology to fans that waited in the Bronx for nearly three hours for a game that never started, but it was that apology that seemed to get Yankee fans even more ticked off.

“A lot of people were forced to wait through some bad weather,” Cashman said. “And for that, we're sorry. I don't wish that on our fans ever. Nobody wants to have their customers struggle through that type of stuff. We all thought we were playing tonight, I can tell you that.”

The overwhelming response on social media was a frustration that fans were referred to as “customers,” which some seemed to think was a heartless way of looking at a group of Yankees supporters that tried to hide from pouring rain for three hours without any updates given until the game was ultimately postponed.

Of course, they were customers in the fact that they paid for food and merchandise during the extended delay, but fans seemed to be searching for a little more sympathy or humanity after being left out to get wet for hours, only to find out they would have to return less than 24 hours later to do it again.

