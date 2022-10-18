Yankees/Guardians rainout sets up MLB playoff history on Tuesday

The Yankees and Guardians will now settle their ALDS series on Tuesday after Monday’s rainout, and with it, they will help create Major League Baseball history.

As noted by Sarah Langs of MLB.com, with game five being played on the same day as the opening game of the NLCS between the Phillies and Padres, it will be the first time in playoff history that two rounds of the postseason will overlap on the same day.

This was made possible by two rainouts in this Yankees/Guardians series, one of which could have been avoided had the league not scheduled a strange off day in between games one and two, both of which that were played in the Bronx. Typically, days off are given for travel when a series shifts to a new city, but with that off day and heavy rain in New York, we will now see two different rounds of the MLB playoffs on the same day.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

