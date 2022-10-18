ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Climber captures terrifying moment that he has to fight off a bear

By Ariana Baio
 5 days ago

A climber in Japan managed to capture the moment he evaded death after a bear attacked him while scaling the rocky ridges of Mount Futago.

Posted to YouTube earlier this month , the man behind the camera was using a GoPro to film his adventure in Chichibu City, Saitama Prefecture, Japan when suddenly a large black bear tried to attack him.

In the video, the man was trying to find his footing around the mountain when suddenly a large black bear appeared above him and lunged.

Screaming, the climber used his fists and feet to fight off the bear, all while holding onto the side of the mountain.

"Instead of fear, I switched to the feeling that if it was coming, I had no choice but to face it," the climber wrote in the video description.

After kicking the bear down the mountain and punching its nose, the bear wandered off, leaving the climber scrambling to a safe place.

登山中に熊に襲われた / Bear attacks climber www.youtube.com

Viewers were stunned by the man's ability to fight off the bear during the intense situation.

"This is the most insane video I've ever seen. I'm so glad you were able to defend yourself. Well done!" Hannah wrote.

"I can only imagine how he felt once the adrenaline wore off. The sheer exhaustion and weakness after facing that bear. Very scary," a YouTube user wrote.

The man said looking back at the video "it seems that the bear attacked me to protect the cub."

"I invaded bear territory, but since they attacked me, I defended myself with self-defense. I learned karate when I was a child, but I liked mixed martial arts now, so maybe I could use hammer fist instead of punches," he explained.

The man survived the attack with minimal injuries just scratched hands and a slightly sprained right wrist.

It's relatively common for bear attacks to occur while people are hiking , especially if they are in the presence of a cub.

Ogana, a town in the Chichibu district of Saitama Prefecture, Japan has bear attack warnings on its website.

