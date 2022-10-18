ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Delanie Walker, Titans Pro Bowl TE, Announces Retirement

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rt01p_0idYD9Yx00

The former Titans and 49ers tight end last played a game in 2019.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Former Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.

Walker, a three-time Pro Bowler who played 14 seasons with the 49ers and Titans , will retire with Tennessee, the team that he last played for in 2019.

“I would say it worked out better than I could have imagined,” Walker told the Titans’ team website on Monday night. “I dreamt about it, and made it come to life because I believed it would. I knew once I had the opportunity, I wasn’t going to let it get away from me. Playing in Tennessee, with the Titans, it was better than I ever dreamed of, and I can’t thank the Titans organization enough for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to do everything I was able to do. It was a dream come true, to be honest with you.”

A sixth-round pick in 2006, Walker began his career in San Francisco, where he racked up 123 catches for 1,465 yards and eight touchdowns across seven seasons. Despite being a reliable contributor for the Niners, the former Central Missouri tight end didn’t fully burst onto the scene until he signed with the Titans in free agency in 2013.

Walker played for seven years in Nashville where he amassed 381 catches for 4,423 yards and 28 touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl in three consecutive seasons from 2015 to ’17 and finished in the top-ten in Titans franchise history in career receptions, career receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

"When I came into this league, I wasn't a big name, and I left this league with a big name and that just shows I worked hard for this," Walker said. "I worked hard to put myself on the map, and to prove to myself I was an elite player in this league.

“To be able to retire with the Titans means a lot because I feel like those were my best years. I am honored to go out as a Titan. They gave me the opportunity to play my best football and go out there and do what I do best, and that’s to be a dog. I am glad that I’m able to retire as a Titan.”

Injuries slowed down the end of Walker’s career, as he played in just eight games combined in 2018 and ’19. He sat out the 2020 campaign due to concerns about COVID-19 and never re-signed with a team.

Walker, 38, retires with 504 total catches for 5,888 yards and 36 touchdown receptions.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Tennessee Titans coverage, go to All Titans .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

105K+
Followers
41K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy