ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Browns-Ravens Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread

By Frankie Taddeo
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XBkgy_0idYD8gE00

The Ravens are sizable home favorites against the Browns in Week 7.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have not been able to finish games.

After blowing double-digit leads in losses to the Dolphins and Bills earlier in the year, Baltimore lost its third game this season when leading heading into the fourth quarter.in Week 6 in its 24-20 loss to the Giants . Jackson turned the ball over on the final two drives of the game and the Ravens squandered a 20-10 lead.

The Browns joined the Ravens as one of six betting favorites to be upset Sunday when they lost to the Patriots in Foxboro. Cleveland, which has lost three of four games at home, will try to earn its second road (1-1) victory in Week 7.

Jackson is 5-3 as a starter versus the Browns and will try to continue the Ravens’ dominance against Cleveland. The Ravens—with or without Jackson— have won four of the last five meetings while posting a perfect 5-0 against the spread (ATS).

Browns vs. Ravens Odds

Moneyline : Cleveland (+225) | Baltimore (-275)
Spread : CLE +6.5 (-110) | BAL -6.5 (-110)
Point Total : 46.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Game Info : Oct. 23, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Browns Straight-Up Record: 2-4
Browns Against The Spread Record: 2-4

Ravens Straight-Up Record: 3-3
Ravens Against The Spread Record: 2-3-1

Bet on Browns-Ravens at SI Sportsbook

Odds and Betting Insights

The Week 7 AFC North battle between the Ravens and Browns features two teams in dire need of a confidence-building victory. Cleveland has lost three straight games both SU and ATS, while Baltimore has lost two of its last three games.

John Harbaugh’s club is 0-2-1 ATS at M&T Bank Stadium this season and will try to earn its first cash against the number versus a foe its has dominated lately.

Bettors can take part in SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest each week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the spread for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RnYVj_0idYD8gE00
Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:
Week 7 Perfect 10 Matchups
NBA Championship Odds
Phillies-Padres NLCS Odds
NHL Championship Odds
Week 7 Waiver Wire
NFL Power Rankings

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

105K+
Followers
41K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy