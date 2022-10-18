Man Shot and Wounded While Driving on Aurora Near Queen Anne

One man was wounded in a shooting Monday while driving on Aurora Avenue.

Around 9:40 p.m., the 31-year-old man was driving south on Aurora when he slowed to turn onto Raye Street.

According to the victim, a driver in a dark sedan behind him flashed the car’s light and pulled along his left side.

The victim then heard gunfire and was struck in the leg. The dark sedan then fled.

Police responded to the scene and provided medical aid to the man before SFD medics arrived and transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.