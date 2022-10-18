Read full article on original website
64 guns turned in to police at Central New York gun buyback
Rome, N.Y. — Gun owners turned in 64 firearms Saturday at an Oneida County buyback event, the state’s Attorney General’s Office said. One assault weapon, 34 long guns, 17 handguns and 12 non-working guns were handed to the Rome Police Department with no questions asked, according to a news release by the AG’s Office.
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Oct. 22, 2022
Have you bought your tickets for NY Cannabis Insider’s Nov. 4 live event in Tarrytown? It’s coming up in less than two weeks – and it should be a good one – so grab your tickets before they sell out!. When we weren’t getting things ready...
Attorney General James sues CNY ski resort for buying, shutting down competitor
Fabius, N.Y. — New York state’s Attorney General has filed an antitrust lawsuit against a Central New York ski resort company Friday, claiming it bought its only competitor in the region to shut it down and drive business to its properties. Toggenburg Mountain, a Fabius ski slope in...
CDC urges masks in 10 Upstate NY counties with high Covid levels
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in 10 New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels, all located in Upstate New York. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Oswego County for the fifth straight week.
Saratoga judge rules parts of NY absentee voting law are unconstitutional; appeal filed
BALLSTON SPA — A state Supreme Court justice issued a split ruling Friday that found New York’s absentee ballot laws are partially unconstitutional, a decision that will hurl an element of disorder into the midterm election in which mail-in voting is already underway. Justice Dianne L. Freestone’s decision...
Deputies release name of 69-year-old woman found dead in Onondaga house fire
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — Deputies have released the name of a 69-year-old woman found dead Saturday after a house fire in the town of Onondaga. Anne Prashaw, 69, was found on the first floor of her home at 4040 Howlett Hill Road, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.
Woman found dead after house fire in town of Onondaga
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — A woman was found dead inside her home after a house fire in the town of Onondaga Saturday afternoon, deputies said. Around 1:14 p.m., neighbors of 4040 Howlett Hill Road began smelling smoke and went outside to find smoke rising from the windows of the home, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
Vote for my candidate: Conole, Williams, Hochul, Zeldin, Mannion, Shiroff, Prop. 1 (Your Letters)
Watching local programming on TV, you cannot help but notice countless, expensive attack ads run against Central New York’s 22nd Congressional District candidate Brandon Williams. As a discerning and responsible voter in this congressional district, it makes me wonder why some faceless national PACs feel they need to distort facts to win support.
Editorial endorsement: Reelect Charles Schumer to the U.S. Senate
The editorial board endorses U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer for a fifth, six-year term as the senator from New York. Over his two decades in the Senate, Schumer has delivered both money and legislative solutions to Central New York’s people and employers. Most recently, a bill he shepherded through the evenly divided Senate induced Micron Technology Inc. to select a site in suburban Syracuse for a semiconductor factory. If all goes according to plan, Micron’s investment could grow to $100 billion and create up to 50,000 jobs.
Hochul lead over Zeldin in single digits in another new poll
Gov. Kathy Hochul led her Republican rival, Rep. Lee Zeldin, by 6 points in a SurveyUSA poll released Thursday, the latest signal that a governor’s race once seen as an afterthought in deep-blue New York has turned competitive in the final weeks. The poll mirrored an average of recent...
Town hall in Clay to discuss Micron project: jobs, housing, infrastructure
Clay, N.Y. — The first in a series of community discussions with county officials on the $100 billion Micron Technology project is slated for Monday. The town hall is 6 p.m. at Clay Town Hall, the county executive’s office said Saturday. The discussions will be centered around the...
Winter 2022-23 predictions: ‘A winter of extremes’ looks likely for Upstate NY
Syracuse, N.Y. — The official winter forecast for Upstate New York says we’ll likely end up with an average winter overall, according to the federal Climate Prediction Center. But that benign forecast doesn’t tell the whole story, according to state climatologist Mark Wysocki. “I think it’s going...
Helen Norvel: A protector, a keeper of life’s wisdom: ‘Everybody saw her as mom’
Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Maybe it came from growing up in a large, southern family in 1940s-50s Mississippi, where everyone learned to take care of one another.
Court temporarily blocks Biden’s student loan forgiveness
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal appeals court late Friday issued an administrative stay temporarily blocking President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel billions of dollars in federal student loans. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay while it considers a motion from six Republican-led states to...
Hochul’s top CNY campaign donors have reasons to say thanks
Some of the largest contributors to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s campaign from Central New York are groups and individuals who have reasons to say thanks. Statewide, the governor’s campaign has taken heat for accepting tens of thousands in campaign donations from a family that benefited from a no-bid multi-million-dollar contract for at-home Covid-19 test kits.
CNY’s Beak & Skiff announces first concert of 2023 season
It’s not even winter yet, but it’s already time to start making 2023 concert plans in Central New York. The Avett Brothers will perform at Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards in LaFayette, N.Y., on May 20. Doors open at 5 p.m. and music begins at 7. Tickets will...
75 new U.S. citizens sworn in at OCC ceremony
SYRACUSE, NY — In a ceremony held in the Storer Auditorium at Onondaga Community College, 75 new citizens took their Oath of Allegiance to the United States this week. The new citizens came from 29 countries. U.S. Magistrate Judge David E. Peebles presided over the ceremony that took place...
Holes-in-one for Central New York golfers as of Oct. 21
Here’s a list of holes-in-one and other recent accomplishments by Central New York golfers:. Jim Dowd, Oct. 16, on the 135-yard No. 3 hole at Cazenovia using a 9-iron. Witnessed by: Lee Haskins, Bob Coutant, Mark Bowyer. The Post-Standard and syracuse.com will recognize three special golf accomplishments during the...
Football roundup: Onondaga tops Phoenix for first win of season
The Onondaga varsity football team has fought through a season of struggles. “We’ve been right in it going into the second half of football games this season,” Onondaga head coach Steve Louis said. “But we fall short at the end. It’s unfortunate, but that’s what happens sometimes when you have a young football team.”
Boys soccer playoff roundup: Manlius Pebble Hill upsets Lyme in Class D quarterfinals
Manlius Pebble Hill’s boys soccer team entered Saturday’s Class D quarterfinal matchup with Lyme as an underdog. That didn’t matter to first-year head coach Tim Goldman and his 10th-seeded Trojans who defeated the second-seeded Lakers 2-1 in upset fashion.
