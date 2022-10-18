ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

64 guns turned in to police at Central New York gun buyback

Rome, N.Y. — Gun owners turned in 64 firearms Saturday at an Oneida County buyback event, the state’s Attorney General’s Office said. One assault weapon, 34 long guns, 17 handguns and 12 non-working guns were handed to the Rome Police Department with no questions asked, according to a news release by the AG’s Office.
ROME, NY
CDC urges masks in 10 Upstate NY counties with high Covid levels

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in 10 New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels, all located in Upstate New York. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Oswego County for the fifth straight week.
MONTANA STATE
Woman found dead after house fire in town of Onondaga

Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — A woman was found dead inside her home after a house fire in the town of Onondaga Saturday afternoon, deputies said. Around 1:14 p.m., neighbors of 4040 Howlett Hill Road began smelling smoke and went outside to find smoke rising from the windows of the home, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
ONONDAGA, NY
Editorial endorsement: Reelect Charles Schumer to the U.S. Senate

The editorial board endorses U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer for a fifth, six-year term as the senator from New York. Over his two decades in the Senate, Schumer has delivered both money and legislative solutions to Central New York’s people and employers. Most recently, a bill he shepherded through the evenly divided Senate induced Micron Technology Inc. to select a site in suburban Syracuse for a semiconductor factory. If all goes according to plan, Micron’s investment could grow to $100 billion and create up to 50,000 jobs.
SYRACUSE, NY
Hochul’s top CNY campaign donors have reasons to say thanks

Some of the largest contributors to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s campaign from Central New York are groups and individuals who have reasons to say thanks. Statewide, the governor’s campaign has taken heat for accepting tens of thousands in campaign donations from a family that benefited from a no-bid multi-million-dollar contract for at-home Covid-19 test kits.
NEW YORK STATE
75 new U.S. citizens sworn in at OCC ceremony

SYRACUSE, NY — In a ceremony held in the Storer Auditorium at Onondaga Community College, 75 new citizens took their Oath of Allegiance to the United States this week. The new citizens came from 29 countries. U.S. Magistrate Judge David E. Peebles presided over the ceremony that took place...
Holes-in-one for Central New York golfers as of Oct. 21

Here’s a list of holes-in-one and other recent accomplishments by Central New York golfers:. Jim Dowd, Oct. 16, on the 135-yard No. 3 hole at Cazenovia using a 9-iron. Witnessed by: Lee Haskins, Bob Coutant, Mark Bowyer. The Post-Standard and syracuse.com will recognize three special golf accomplishments during the...
NEW YORK STATE
Football roundup: Onondaga tops Phoenix for first win of season

The Onondaga varsity football team has fought through a season of struggles. “We’ve been right in it going into the second half of football games this season,” Onondaga head coach Steve Louis said. “But we fall short at the end. It’s unfortunate, but that’s what happens sometimes when you have a young football team.”
ONONDAGA, NY
