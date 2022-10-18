Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KWCH.com
KU granted $10 million to promote leadership, well-being among educators
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has been granted $10 million to promote equity leadership and well-being among educators in underserved communities. The University of Kansas says the SWIFT Education Center - part of the Life Span Institute - has been awarded a $10 million federal grant to promote equity leadership and educator well-being among education leaders in Black, Hispanic and Native communities.
Columbia Missourian
Students say MU faculty still does not include enough Black educators
Roman Leapheart decided to attend the University of Missouri because, financially, it was his best option. But Leapheart remembers watching FOX Sports’ report on MU’s football team protesting against the university in 2015 — back when Leapheart was only 14 years old and living in Kansas City — and telling his father he would “never go anywhere that treated Black people like this.”
Kansas to search grounds of former Native American school
FAIRWAY, Kan. (AP) – The grounds of a former Native American boarding school in Kansas will be searched to determine if any Indigenous children were buried there, state officials said. The Kansas Historical Society, which owns the site in Fairway, is contracting with the University of Kansas Center for Research to conduct a ground-penetrating radar […]
lawrencekstimes.com
Urgency sets in as winter approaches and many Lawrence community members are unhoused
Winter is coming fast, and many Lawrence community members are unhoused. Downtown stakeholders have come together to push the city to find solutions, but city staff members say right now they’re limited in what they can do. About 100 local business owners have signed a petition — and nearly...
KWCH.com
Indie, the Topeka Zoo’s black bear, has passed away
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo has announced the passing of its black bear Indie. According to the Zoo’s announcement on Thursday, Indie did not eat much on Sunday, but the Zoo said that was not unusual during this time of year. However, on Monday Indie was not improving and by Tuesday morning, Indie suffered a seizure.
WIBW
New concept for renovated Docking Building preserves parts of history
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Renovation plans for the historic Docking State Office Building in downtown Topeka are progressing. It will be lowered to three floors, while keeping the existing foundation. The state Secretary of Administration, DeAngela Burns-Wallace said, ”The one thing about Docking, as we know, it has sat for...
WIBW
New park to open in Capital City to give homeless a space to eat, relax
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new park will open in the Capital City to give those experiencing homelessness a space to eat and relax in and will be dedicated to two close friends who were TRM staff members that recently passed away. The Topeka Rescue Mission says that at 10:30...
lhsbudget.com
Dozens of new faculty members arrive at Lawrence High due to budget cuts, retirements
In the wake of budget cuts, retirements, and resignations a plethora of new, and familiar, teachers have come to Lawrence High. Carrington Porter, a new teacher at Lawrence High has also worked hard to adapt, transitioning from student assisting English at LHS last year to having it full-time as a teacher this year.
KMBC.com
Saint Luke's says it will close 2 community hospitals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saint Luke's Health System said Tuesday it plans to close two community hospitals in Olathe and Shawnee. The health system said in a news release that it is part of a plan to move resources where patient demand is greatest. Emergency care will continue to...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you love burgers and you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure you visit them next time you are in the area.
bluevalleypost.com
HomeGrown Kitchen, Wichita-based ‘daytime eatery,’ coming to Leawood
The restaurant will operate at 11705 Roe Ave., near Smoothie King and Mr. Gyro’s Greek Food & Pastry. The restaurant is the latest in a growing number of restaurants with Kansas City locations that plan to expand into Leawood — including the incoming Mission Taco Joint at Park Place and the incoming Rockhill Grille at Town Center Crossing.
Topeka business celebrates 100 year anniversary, wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Kansas’
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local business is celebrating 100 years of their doors being open. Ernest Spencer Metals is a Topeka-based company that builds products for construction companies. On Saturday, the employees and their families gathered to celebrate a century in business. In addition to celebrating 100 years, Ernest Spencer won the “Coolest Thing Made […]
addictedtovacation.com
14 Road Trip Destinations Around Kansas City
Want to spend some fun time with your family or friends? The following Kansas City road trips offer everything you might be in need of. Living in Kansas City can be a little dry at times. However, what many people do not know is that there is a lot they can do around the town to refresh themselves.
Abandoned Federal Reserve in Missouri Found with Bullets on Floor
It used to be quite literally at the center of the banking system in America. Now, the old Federal Reserve building in Kansas City sits with vaults still intact with bullet casings found on the floor. This is 925 Grand in Kansas City, Missouri. This building was first opened in...
WIBW
Shawnee Heights Fire, MTAA warn of large controlled burn at Topeka airport
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents should not be alarmed if they see a large fire near the Topeka Regional Airport as it is the result of a controlled burn. The Shawnee Heights Fire Department has warned residents that it will conduct a large controlled and permitted burn on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Topeka Regional Airport on S. Topeka Blvd.
KCTV 5
6 students, 2 adults taken to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at Longfellow Elementary
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Multiple students and adults were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a carbon monoxide leak was reported at Longfellow Elementary School. The Kansas City Fire Department said students complained of not feeling well, and first responders noted carbon monoxide levels were present. Several people...
republic-online.com
Shanes announce birth of son
Douglas and Katelin Shane are ecstatic to announce the birth of their son, Walter Douglas Shane. Walter was born at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2022, at Advent Health in Merriam, KS. He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 19 3/4 inches in length.
Meet the newest member of the FOX4 Morning Crew, Kristen Holloway
Please welcome Kristen Holloway to the FOX4 Kansas City Morning Crew!
Carbon monoxide at Kansas City school sends 8 to hospital
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Six students and two adults were taken to a hospital for evaluation after a carbon monoxide leak was detected Wednesday at a Kansas City elementary school, officials said. The eight people taken to hospitals from Longfellow Elementary School suffered nausea and dizziness but none suffered...
