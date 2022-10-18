ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

KWCH.com

KU granted $10 million to promote leadership, well-being among educators

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has been granted $10 million to promote equity leadership and well-being among educators in underserved communities. The University of Kansas says the SWIFT Education Center - part of the Life Span Institute - has been awarded a $10 million federal grant to promote equity leadership and educator well-being among education leaders in Black, Hispanic and Native communities.
LAWRENCE, KS
Columbia Missourian

Students say MU faculty still does not include enough Black educators

Roman Leapheart decided to attend the University of Missouri because, financially, it was his best option. But Leapheart remembers watching FOX Sports’ report on MU’s football team protesting against the university in 2015 — back when Leapheart was only 14 years old and living in Kansas City — and telling his father he would “never go anywhere that treated Black people like this.”
COLUMBIA, MO
KSNT News

Kansas to search grounds of former Native American school

FAIRWAY, Kan. (AP) – The grounds of a former Native American boarding school in Kansas will be searched to determine if any Indigenous children were buried there, state officials said. The Kansas Historical Society, which owns the site in Fairway, is contracting with the University of Kansas Center for Research to conduct a ground-penetrating radar […]
FAIRWAY, KS
KWCH.com

Indie, the Topeka Zoo’s black bear, has passed away

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo has announced the passing of its black bear Indie. According to the Zoo’s announcement on Thursday, Indie did not eat much on Sunday, but the Zoo said that was not unusual during this time of year. However, on Monday Indie was not improving and by Tuesday morning, Indie suffered a seizure.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

New concept for renovated Docking Building preserves parts of history

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Renovation plans for the historic Docking State Office Building in downtown Topeka are progressing. It will be lowered to three floors, while keeping the existing foundation. The state Secretary of Administration, DeAngela Burns-Wallace said, ”The one thing about Docking, as we know, it has sat for...
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Saint Luke's says it will close 2 community hospitals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saint Luke's Health System said Tuesday it plans to close two community hospitals in Olathe and Shawnee. The health system said in a news release that it is part of a plan to move resources where patient demand is greatest. Emergency care will continue to...
OLATHE, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you love burgers and you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure you visit them next time you are in the area.
KANSAS STATE
bluevalleypost.com

HomeGrown Kitchen, Wichita-based ‘daytime eatery,’ coming to Leawood

The restaurant will operate at 11705 Roe Ave., near Smoothie King and Mr. Gyro’s Greek Food & Pastry. The restaurant is the latest in a growing number of restaurants with Kansas City locations that plan to expand into Leawood — including the incoming Mission Taco Joint at Park Place and the incoming Rockhill Grille at Town Center Crossing.
LEAWOOD, KS
addictedtovacation.com

14 Road Trip Destinations Around Kansas City

Want to spend some fun time with your family or friends? The following Kansas City road trips offer everything you might be in need of. Living in Kansas City can be a little dry at times. However, what many people do not know is that there is a lot they can do around the town to refresh themselves.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Shawnee Heights Fire, MTAA warn of large controlled burn at Topeka airport

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents should not be alarmed if they see a large fire near the Topeka Regional Airport as it is the result of a controlled burn. The Shawnee Heights Fire Department has warned residents that it will conduct a large controlled and permitted burn on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Topeka Regional Airport on S. Topeka Blvd.
TOPEKA, KS
republic-online.com

Shanes announce birth of son

Douglas and Katelin Shane are ecstatic to announce the birth of their son, Walter Douglas Shane. Walter was born at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2022, at Advent Health in Merriam, KS. He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 19 3/4 inches in length.
MERRIAM, KS
Hays Post

Carbon monoxide at Kansas City school sends 8 to hospital

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Six students and two adults were taken to a hospital for evaluation after a carbon monoxide leak was detected Wednesday at a Kansas City elementary school, officials said. The eight people taken to hospitals from Longfellow Elementary School suffered nausea and dizziness but none suffered...
KANSAS CITY, KS

