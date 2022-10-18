Olivia Wilde Stuns In Plunging Dress At ‘ELLE’ Women In Hollywood After Clapping Back At Nanny With Jason Sudeikis

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Olivia Wilde, 38, is rising about the drama. The actress/director was pure elegance as she stepped out for ELLE magazine’s 29th annual Women In Hollywood event on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

The Don’t Worry Darling auteur was glowing, not letting gossip about her and ex Jason Sudeikis‘ split weigh her down. Earlier this week, a former nanny made messy allegations about the couple’s breakup, which were published by the Daily Mail.

Olivia balanced sexy and classic wearing a low-cut black dress with a bubbly skirt for the event, which took place at LA’s Getty Museum. For beauty, she tossed her caramel blonde hair over her shoulders and went with a natural makeup look.

Olivia Wilde looked radiant during ‘Elle’s Women In Hollywood Event on Aug. 17, 2022. (Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

At the party, guests were treated to cocktails, dancing, and some comedy from Nick Kroll. Olivia also took the stage to toast to her fellow women in Hollywood. The evening’s other honorees included Anne Hathaway, Michelle Yeoh, Issa Rae, Sydney Sweeney, Sigourney Weaver, and Ariana DeBose.

During her speech at the soiree, Olivia joked about the perils of living in the spotlight, a direct reference to the current nanny drama. She told the A-list audience, “You are not a woman in Hollywood until you’ve begged to be placed into a medically induced coma until your press tour is finished.”

The star wasn’t letting claims about her split with Jason Sudeikis, made by a former nanny, get her down during the event, where she was one of the evening’s honorees. (Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

Olivia has been facing fierce public scrutiny since she started promoting the film Don’t Worry Darling over the summer. Rumors of a feud with star Florence Pugh were followed by a very controversial (but only alleged!) spitting incident during September’s Venice Film Festival.

After the film’s Sept. 23rd debut, a respectable box-office take, and lackluster reviews appeared to signal the end of the Don’t Worry Darling drama. That is until Olivia and Jason’s former nanny emerged in mid-October, claiming that the Booksmart director cheated on her ex and that the comic fired the nanny in a drunken rage.

The Wilde-Sudeikis family have vehemently denied all of the nanny’s accusations. “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” they wrote in a statement to HollywoodLife.

“Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends, and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex,” they added. “We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

Adding more insight into the situation, a source close to Jason told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Jason didn’t get drunk and fire the nanny. She did resign. Period. All of that is just a lie. Any claims of abuse by Olivia and Jason are completely false as well.”