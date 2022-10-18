ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

'Paranoid' Putin Has Lost Control of His Future—Prominent Russian Lawyer

By David Brennan
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin "doesn't control" the progress of his disastrous war in Ukraine, according to a former member of the Russian parliament now opposing the Kremlin from abroad as a prominent human rights lawyer.

Mark Feygin, a former deputy in the State Duma—the lower house of the Federal Assembly of Russia—told Newsweek that for the first time in his career, the Russian president has found himself in a military quagmire with no clear way out.

"This is the first time when his future is not defined by himself," said Feygin, a human rights lawyer who has represented high-profile defenders including the Pussy Riot punk band, and opposition aide Leonid Razvozzhayev, who was kidnapped from Kyiv in 2021 by Russian special forces.

The instability has left Putin more isolated and more afraid, Feygin said.

"He's entering the eighth decade of his life, and his psychological condition is not good. He is somewhat paranoid right now, and he sees or expects that his own inner circle, his own people, may rejoice to a certain degree that these failures are happening to him."

"He sees enemies everywhere, and his condition is not improving. He sees that it's a definite threat to his political future."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hJZPT_0idYC0Vn00
Mark Feygin, lawyer of Ukrainian military pilot Nadiya Savchenko, speaks to the media outside a court in the southern Russian town of Donetsk, on March 22, 2016. VASILY MAXIMOV/AFP via Getty Images

Newsweek has contacted the Russian Foreign Ministry to request comment.

Russia's wars in Chechnya, Georgia, Syria, and Ukraine in 2014 did not threaten Putin's position in the same way as this year's invasion—now approaching its eighth month—has, Feygin said.

"Whatever he does, he doesn't hold the eventuality of this war, he doesn't control how it will happen," he said.

Feygin—who since February has gained a large YouTube following thanks to daily video discussions with Ukrainian presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych—said the dictator bought into the expectation that Russia's armed forces would overwhelm the Ukrainian defenders in short order.

"He definitely wanted this war to be a two or three day affair," Feygin said. "He wanted it to be a blitzkrieg. His generals convinced him that it would be an easy operation." Since the humiliating collapse of Russia's northern axis of invasion in the spring, the Kremlin has been trying and failing to seize back momentum.

"Many times during this campaign, the goals of this war were changed," Feygin said. "He is also changing generals, he's changing his commanders on the fronts, he is changing dates...he now is frantically looking for new allies in Asia and the Middle East."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QMKNa_0idYC0Vn00
Russian President Vladimir Putin is pictured during the plenary session of the Commonwealth of the Independent States Summit, on October 14, 2022 in Astana, Kazakhstan. Contributor/Getty Images

"He is losing confidence and he doesn't know how to solve the problems that this war presents to him...each new defeat he takes personally."

Putin's recent escalations—his mobilization order, nuclear threats, missile and drone barrages, and claimed annexation of four partially-occupied Ukrainian regions—represent the strongman's attempts to seize back control of the spiraling situation, Feygin said.

"He is sure he needs to convince the West to let him have those four regions that he partly occupies," he said. "He gets the news from the front that is not peachy, he understands that mobilization will probably not help to improve that situation, it might even make it worse."

"He is, I would say, afraid to use nukes because he understands that that will cause a whole slew of other dire consequences that he doesn't want to bring upon himself. And that's why, probably, he's using channels like [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan and others to try to communicate and push the West to help him find his way out of war."

There has been much speculation that a defeat for Russia in Ukraine will mean the end of Putin. Feygin suggested that even a limited Ukrainian victory may end Putin's 22 years in power.

"If Ukraine simply recaptures or keeps Putin's troops out of the four regions without even taking Crimea, that would already likely crash Putin's regime," Feygin said, referring the four Ukrainian territories—Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia—that the Kremlin claims to have annexed.

"They don't know how to deal with defeat," he said of Putin and his top allies. "In all likelihood, it's not possible that Putin will survive that kind of defeat, neither politically nor personally."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wgNtt_0idYC0Vn00
A destroyed tank is pictured near a farm on October 14, 2022 in Kunie, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine. Carl Court/Getty Images

Comments / 152

EL-Truth be told...
5d ago

Truth be told... Putin is being beat by a previous Comendian 🎬 actor. Perhaps Putin should cut his losses, eat his pride and quit. before his own military 🪖 takes him out, they don't waste time impeaching a president. they take his life! Method of Russian impeachment. .. wait for it... suicide! believe it if you want

Reply(49)
52
Barry Palmrr
5d ago

Putin knows he’s ruined not only his political life but now his personal life he will not be able to go anywhere or anyplace in public for fear of dying at the hands of his own people I believe he is looking for a way out he’s going to give it one more shot using his belasarus thing calling it joint exercises but it’s going to be an attack if he loses this he will probably lose his life there’s no way he can just go into hiding after what he just caused

Reply(5)
28
DR for me
5d ago

Putin has no future. Plain and simple. He is beyond return to normal. A sick trapped rat - who don’t care about anything but his power. It’s over due for him to be ousted from power. A new regime can back away and start a do over for its nation but Putin can’t. Only way to save Russia from ruination.

Reply(2)
11
Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Daily Mail

Putin aide warns freeing weed-smuggler WNBA player Brittney Griner from Russian prison 'is NOT a priority for us,' and claims Biden only wants athlete released to make him look good ahead of midterm elections

An aide to Vladimir Putin has said freeing WNBA star Brittney Griner from prison 'is not a priority' for the Kremlin. The 31-year-old, a two-time Olympic basketball gold medalist, was arrested in February after she was allegedly caught carrying two vape cartridges containing cannabis oil at a Moscow airport by a police dog.
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

If Trump Wins Presidency In 2024, Putin's Dreams Come True: 'He's Horrifying,' Financier Says

In 2019, Special Counsel Robert Mueller released a report detailing his investigation into then-President Donald Trump's purported collusion with Russia. It discusses two Russian plots to influence the 2016 election: a social media influence operation as well as a hacking and releasing of hacked emails. Another section of the study discusses whether members of the Trump campaign intentionally made a deal with Russia to participate in those plots.
Daily Beast

Putin’s Own Allies Turn On Him as Ukraine Unleashes Hell in Stolen Russian Tanks

Hot on the heels of embarrassing reports of Russian recruits fighting each other and Moscow loyalists calling for Kremlin ministers to kill themselves, it seems the rage against Vladimir Putin’s handling of his invasion of Ukraine is now openly being conveyed to the man himself by members of his own inner circle.
Daily Mail

Putin is warned sabotaging Western targets could trigger retaliation from NATO as defence bloc prepares for nuclear drills and doubles number of warships in the Baltic Sea after 'horrific' Russian bombing raids in Ukraine

Russian sabotage on western targets could trigger retaliation from Nato, Moscow have been warned. Amid suspicions that Putin's army planted explosives on underwater gas pipelines, the alliance's secretary general warned that Article 5 could be triggered - meaning that all members of the NATO alliance could take action in response.
Fortune

The Russian economy will ‘die by winter’ because of the ‘catastrophic consequences’ of the military mobilization, a top Russian economist warns

Russian men sit on a bus at a mobilization center awaiting their departure to a military training center on Sept. 26, 2022, in Moscow. In the seven months since Russia invaded Ukraine, some have argued that the international sanctions levied against Russia weren’t strong enough as Russians continued to travel, shop, party—and generally lead a normal life.
Daily Mail

China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe

China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
WASHINGTON STATE
ohmymag.co.uk

Russian submarine with nuclear 'super-weapon' resurfaces, here's what we know

The Belgorod K-329nuclear powered submarine, which was brought back to service in July, is one of the biggest from the premiere class submarines in Russia’s assortment. And according to Italian publicationLa Republica it had disappeared from NATO radars. One of Russia’s six advanced system super weapons. The Washington...
Newsweek

Video Shows Russian Fighter Jet Fall From Sky as 4 Planes Destroyed—Ukraine

A video purportedly showing a Russian fighter jet fall from the sky has been widely shared online after Ukrainian forces claimed to have shot down four planes in a single day. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine claimed that on Saturday, September 24, two Russian Su-25 jets had been destroyed alongside an Su-30 and Su-34.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
115K+
Post
1007M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy