Woman shot and killed in Mattapan, Boston Police say
BOSTON — An unidentified woman was shot and killed in Mattapan early Sunday morning, police said. Shortly before 5 a.m., Boston Police officers responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 40 Fairlawn Avenue in Mattapan. When officers arrived, they found an adult woman suffering...
WCVB
2 arrested in 2021 Brockton homicide, investigators say
BROCKTON, Mass. — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a 2021 homicide in Brockton, Massachusetts. On Sept. 9, 2021, Brockton police responded to the area of 77 Highland Terrace for a report of multiple shots fired. First responders found a man, later identified as Jauwon Ambers, 20, with a gunshot wound to the head.
Police arrest two for 2021 Brockton murder of Jauwon Ambers
Two men were arrested Saturday in connection with a 2021 murder in Brockton, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Leonardo Monteiro, 22, was arrested in Brockton and Ivanilson Brandao, 23, was arrested in Stoughton for the death of Jauwon Ambers, 20, on Sept. 9, 2021. On the...
WCVB
Fatal shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood under investigation
BOSTON — A fatal shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood is under investigation. Police were called 1 a.m. Saturday to the area of 39 Baird St., where they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. The 36-year-old victim was taken to a local area hospital, where he was pronounced...
whdh.com
Man accused in 1986 Salem cold case appears in court
SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - The family of a Salem State student killed in 1986 is getting answers more than three decades after her death, now that a suspect identified by law officials has been arraigned. 20-year-old Claire Gravel was a college sophomore when she disappeared in late June after a...
Carlos Alves-Silva, suspect in Worcester warehouse shooting, held without bail
A Fall River man arrested and charged in connection with the 88 Webster St. shooting in Worcester on Sat., Oct. 15, which left one seriously injured and another five wounded, was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. Carlos Junio Alves-Silva, 20, was arraigned in Worcester District Court via...
nbcboston.com
Investigation Underway in Deadly Dorchester Shooting
A man was found dead early Saturday morning after reports of a person shot in Dorchester, Boston police said. Officers were called to Baird Street near Morton Street, where they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. The man was transported to a local hospital where he...
theeastcountygazette.com
Man Convicted of Killing 2 Doctors in South Boston Condo
BOSTON –The man who was found guilty of murdering two physicians in their South Boston apartment will spend the rest of his life behind bars. A murder conviction against Bampumim Teixeira was upheld by the Supreme Judicial Court. He was found guilty of killing both Dr. Richard Field and...
Woman killed in early morning Mattapan shooting
BOSTON – A woman was killed early Sunday morning during a shooting in Mattapan.It happened just before 5 a.m. on Fairlawn Ave. Boston police officers found an adult woman who had been shot. Boston EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.No further information is currently available. Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Department.
Woman shot, killed in Mattapan Sunday morning; police investigating
A woman was shot and killed early Sunday in Mattapan, Boston Police Department said in a news release. Officers received a report of a person shot in the area of 40 Fairlawn Ave. at approximately 4:47 a.m. Sunday. The woman, whose identity has not been released, was suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
whdh.com
Boston Police investigating after woman shot in Hyde Park
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police said that a woman is expected to survive after she was shot in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood. Milton Police were on scene at Garfield Ave. in Boston at around 3:50 a.m. Saturday to find a female victim with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. Police also described...
NECN
Boston College Students on Alert After Masked Man Seen on Security Camera
A security camera captured a man lurking outside of Boston College student apartments in Brighton Wednesday night. The resident -- who didn’t want to be on camera out of fear for her safety, said she checked her footage after seeing images of a masked man on other surveillance video in the neighborhood from the week before.
nbcboston.com
Boston Police Make Second Arrest in 15-Year-Old's Murder
The Boston Police Department has arrested a second person in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old that happened earlier this year. Boston police say they arrested 19-year-old Zontre Mack of Canton Thursday for the murder of Curtis Ashford, Jr., marking the second arrest in a homicide investigation that left the Dorchester community reeling in July.
Plymouth man arrested in closet after barricading himself in house with 7-year-old boy
A Plymouth man was arrested Saturday night after barricading himself and a 7-year-old boy in a house on Samoset Street for hours, police say. Herman Smith, 50, was found in a closet inside the home after the boy was rescued from a second-story window. He was arrested and has been charged with several felony charges, Plymouth Police Department said on Facebook.
Pedestrian killed on I-93 in Boston
BOSTON - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Route I-93 in Boston, near the South Bay Shopping Center on Saturday night.At 9:40 p.m., the man was hit by a vehicle in the northbound lane. The impact threw the victim into the southbound lane.There is no information on why the man was walking on Route 93, and his name has not been released. Massachusetts State Police are investigating the accident.
Multiple people injured after stabbing and crash in Billerica
BILLERICA, Mass. — Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Billerica and an apparent stabbing that caused the accident where multiple people were injured. Officers responded to reports of a vehicle that crashed into a telephone pole just after 8 a.m. Saturday in the area of 41 Boston Road.
Brockton Man Held on New Assault Charge in Road Rage Case
BROCKTON — A 19-year-old Brockton man allegedly involved in a road rage assault in which two city men were beaten and wounded in September is being held on a new charge of assault with intent to murder. Korey Gallagher-Lee was arrested Monday after turning himself in, and is being...
bpdnews.com
Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm and Ammunition During Investigation in Dorchester
At about 11:15 AM on Friday October 21, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Jordan Abellard, 27, of Dorchester on firearm related charges following the execution of a search warrant at a residence on Taft Street in Dorchester. The warrant was applied for and granted out of Dorchester District Court. During the course of their investigation, officers were able to safely recover a loaded .40 caliber handgun (unknown make or model), one additional magazine along with a total of 69 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition.
Man with stab wounds crashes car into telephone pole in Billerica
A man suffering from multiple stab wounds crashed into a telephone pole in Billerica Saturday morning, bringing down wires, police say. At 8:05 a.m. Saturday, Billerica Police Department received reports of a car that had crashed into a telephone pole in the area of 41 Boston Road, bringing it down, according to a news release from the department.
Boston police investigate shooting of teenager in Roxbury
BOSTON - A teenage boy was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in Roxbury Wednesday night.He was found on Rockland Street just after 7 p.m. His injuries are not life-threatening. Boston EMS said while on the way to the scene, someone threw a rock at a supervisor's SUV, cracking the windshield. The rock was thrown in the area of the homeless encampments near Mass and Cass. The investigation into the shooting and the vandalism of the Boston EMS SUV is underway.
