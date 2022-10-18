Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Netflix Live-Action Death Note Series Finds A Writer - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Netflix is taking another stab at a live-action Death Note adaptation, this time making it a Death Note live-action series. Halia Abdel-Meguid will be writing and executive producing for the Duffer brothers’ Upside Down Pictures. Is this what the #Anime needs? Yet another adaptation of the Death Note anime franchise? We have live-action versions of #DeathNote, Yu Yu Hakusho and One Piece coming to Netflix. In other entertainment news, the Black Adam producer is mad about the leaks, and IGN Playlist is here!
IGN
Tim Burton Shares Why Dumbo Was Probably His Last Film With Disney
Director Tim Burton has shared why his live-action remake of Dumbo will probably be the last film he will ever make for Disney. As reported by Deadline, Burton was speaking about this topic at a press conference at the Lumière Festival in Lyon, France, where he received the Prix Lumière award. For those unfamiliar, this award recognizes someone in the world of film for their contributions to the medium.
IGN
The Silent Hill: Townfall Trailer Audio Is Hiding a Secret Message
There's more than meets the eye (and ear) to the already ominous Silent Hill: Townfall trailer, as NoCode and Annapurna have hidden a secret message within its audio. Following a tease from co-producer NoCode's creative director Jon McKellan that the trailer includes some secrets, Reddit user MilkmanEX extracted its audio and converted it to an MP3. When viewing the audio's spectrogram, at around 52 seconds in, the secret message appears.
IGN
PlatinumGames Thanks Past Bayonetta Contributors, But Offers 'Full Support' to New Voice Actress
Bayonetta 3 voice actress Jennifer Hale has the developer’s “full support”, even while it thanks "contributors" to the series amid a debate about payment for game actors. A statement from PlatinumGames via Twitter attempts to draw a line under the recent controversy, while also backing the new...
IGN
UNDECEMBER is a Worthy Contender to the Hack-and-Slash Genre
UNDECEMBER is a brand-new, free-to-play, hack-and-slash action-adventure game that is now available on PC, iOS, and Android. UNDECEMBER sets itself apart from other games in the genre by offering players an exciting yet dangerous world to explore that is filled with powerful gear and abilities, a raging war between the gods and humanity, and so much more.
IGN
Where to Watch Every Scream Movie Online in 2022
The Scream movies are some of the most iconic film franchises that perfectly blends dark comedy, horror, and mystery. With the most recent entry arriving in early 2022, Scream 5, the series continues to be an influential force in the world of horror movies. So naturally, streaming all of the Scream movies online has been unnecessarily complicated in the past.
IGN
The Weird and Wonderful Fans Still Playing Fallout 76
The launch of Fallout 76 was a disaster. From unforgivable bugs and data breaches, to collector’s edition items that were the very definition of the words ‘false advertising’, the once lauded series went from controversy to controversy after the launch of its first MMO. Fallout 76, according to most, was dead on arrival.
IGN
7 Awesome Games From Malaysia's Level Up KL Game Expo
Level Up KL is a game expo held annually in Kuala Lumpur. This year’s first post-pandemic show featured a wealth of great games from across the Southeast Asia region, with developers from Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Korea, the Philippines and more. The quality of games coming from this region is growing at an amazing rate, with some not-to-be-missed new titles coming this year and next.
IGN
Microsoft Believes Cloud Gaming Is Currently “Immature” as It Moves Towards Building Its Mobile Game Store, and More
It's fair to say that Microsoft is the market leader of cloud gaming, thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming. However, the company believes that the technology has a long way to go. As the company continues to push forward its attempt to seek approval for the Activision deal from UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Microsoft's latest legal filing showcases its view towards its cloud gaming platform, which has been dubbed "immature." (via The Washington Post)
IGN
Daily Deals: Save on Apple iPad, Switch OLED, and LG Evo C2 4K OLED Gaming TV
Check out the hot daily deals for today, like a sale on the 2021 iPad and 2nd generation Apple Pencil, a trio of Arcade1Up cabinets on sale at Best Buy, a great price on the LEGO Ideas Treehouse, Uncharted on PS5 for cheap, and more. Plus, take a look at Pokemon TCG Sword & Shield Charizard Collection or the Hallmark Keepsake SEGA Genesis Light and Sound Christmas Ornament. Or pick up the Apple TV 4K 64GB (2021) for cheaper than what we saw during the Amazon Prime Early Black Friday Sale or a 2022 65" LG Evo C2 4K OLED TV for under $1800.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Hands-On Preview - Everything We Know
Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are less than a month away, and I was lucky enough to go hands-on with a special demo build, specifically of Pokemon Scarlet. I could explore a large area and tackle three main story tasks in any order, and I opted to get a taste of as many things as I could in the hour I had, including the Let’s Go! feature, picnics, a Starfall Street challenge, a Gym Test and battle, plus, character customization. Here are my hands-on impressions of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with summaries of everything we know about the games so far.
abandonedspaces.com
The Deepest Man-Made Hole on Earth Was Permanently Sealed and Abandoned
In the midst of the Cold War between Russia and the United States, the two feuding countries fought for control over the space above the Earth. But another project is often overshadowed by the space race: the race to dig deeper than no human had gone before using massive boreholes.
IGN
Puppet Master: Doktor Death - Official Trailer
The most malevolent marionette in Charles Band’s Iconic Puppet Master universe comes crawling out of his trunk in this shocking sidebar to Full Moon's most beloved franchise! The scalpel-wielding Doktor Death is unleashed in a ramshackle nursing home and once the terror begins it refuses to stop until the pint-sized psycho surgeon has spilled blood.
IGN
Nintendo Switch Online - Nintendo 64: Mario Party and Mario Party 2 Trailer
Mario Party and Mario Party 2, originally released for the Nintendo 64 system, will be available for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members on November 2, 2022. Watch the trailer to see some of the mini-games and features of the games.
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077 Is Bringing In 1 Million Players Each Day Since the Past 4 Weeks; CDPR Celebrates the Continued Interest and More
Recently, we learned that Cyberpunk 2077 is enjoying its second run at fame as it surpassed Witcher with peak concurrent viewers and also became one of the top sellers on Steam. We also learned that popular personality, Sasha Grey, will voice a character in Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Phantom Liberty. Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be enjoying its time in the sun as it has recorded 1 million active players each day since the past 4 weeks.
IGN
HP Victus 15 - Review
With games flying off shelves over the last few months, PC gaming has taken a sudden rise with the release of PlayStation exclusives on Windows platforms. Following the arrival of God of War and Spider-Man Remastered, the need for an improved gaming setup has become imperative, especially for gaming laptop enthusiasts, who want an equally important portability experience.
IGN
New Tales from the Borderlands - Official Launch Trailer
New Tales from the Borderlands is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Epic Game Store). Check out the launch trailer to see the antics of Anu, Octavio, and Fran, learn more about the story and get ready to join them and fight back against exploitation and corporate greed in this narrative-driven adventure game.
Comments / 0