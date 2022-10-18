ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Parent throws bleach at North Carolina elementary school bus driver, district officials say

By Jesse Ullmann
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A parent is accused of throwing bleach at an elementary school bus driver, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Tuesday morning.

The incident involved bus number 1701 Tuesday morning which was servicing Winterfield Elementary School in east Charlotte. A bus driver reported that a parent threw bleach on their face.

Nine students onboard the bus were transported to another bus.

Medics and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to the scene.

There is no mention of an arrest or charges at this time, as this remains an active investigation.

Comments / 9

Maryam Al Fayed
5d ago

I want to ask this parent so very badly why??? ... Did this solve the problem??? ... Is this how you teach your children how to deal with different situations??? ... To ruin your life over the senseless act just doesn't make sense to not just me but I really don't think it makes sense to anyone but the individual 🤔🤔🤔

13
Don Ames
5d ago

How about 10 counts of reckless endangerment, Assaultand battery for starters.

