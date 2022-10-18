ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crosby, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Natchez Democrat

Bruce Elliott McCann

NATCHEZ — A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 1 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church in memory of Bruce Elliott McCann who passed away on Oct. 14, 2022, in Natchez, MS. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. at the church. Mr. McCann...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Addis Marshall Jr.

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Addis Marshall, Jr., 75, of Natchez, MS who passed away at Southwest Regional Medical Center in McComb, MS, on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, will be held on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Forest Aid Baptist Church at 10 a.m. with Rev. Elmo Frye, Jr. officiating with burial following at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Scouts and Natchez DAR join up for Day of Service

NATCHEZ — Members of Scout Troops 168B and 168G teamed up with the Natchez Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution for its annual Day of Service recently. This year, the Natchez chapter chose as its service the cleaning of The Natchez Trace marker on the...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Bulldog selected to coach in Mississippi-Alabama game

NATCHEZ — Lady Bulldog basketball Head Coach and Athletic Director Alphaka Moore will coach in the Mississippi Association of Coaches 2023 Mississippi-Alabama basketball game this spring. Natchez-Adams School District announced the news Wednesday morning. Moore will be the assistant coach for the Mississippi Girls team when they play the...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Silas Simmons promotes five in its Natchez office.

NATCHEZ — Accounting firm Silas Simmons, headquartered in Natchez, has promoted five individuals on its staff. Moses Ard, CPA, was promoted from Senior Manager to Director, and has been with Silas Simmons since September 2011. He received his Bachelor of Accountancy and Master of Taxation from Mississippi State University. Ard has been a CPA since 2012, and has a dual role in both tax and audit departments.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

A win clinches district title, playoff bye for Rebels

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School’s varsity football team will look to finish the 2022 regular season undefeated this Friday night as they welcome Riverfield Academy to Bobby Marks Stadium for Senior Night. Kickoff between the Riverfield Academy Raiders (5-4, 2-1) and the ACCS Rebels (9-0, 3-0) in...
RAYVILLE, LA
Natchez Democrat

Mother, daughter recovering at UMMC after wreck on Palestine Road

NATCHEZ — A mother and her 10-year-old daughter are both recovering at Jackson hospitals after a two-vehicle wreck Monday morning on Palestine Road in Natchez. Jerrica Jackson Foster had surgeries to repair multiple breaks in her ankle at the University of Mississippi Medical Center while her 10-year-old daughter Keagan is being treated for head trauma injuries at Batson Children’s Hospital, said their mother and grandmother, Ann Jackson.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Weather Forecast: Oct 20, 2022

NATCHEZ — Fall is here as the leaves start to fall and the first frosts bring a chill to the air. Wednesday night is forecast to have another frost as temps will fall down between 28 and 32 degrees. Frost is likely with possible damage to unprotected vegetation. There...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Non-profit group GMSS plans community appreciation event Oct. 23

NATCHEZ — GMSS, pronounced “GEMS,” is a nonprofit organization, founded by Glennese Michelle Smith in 2016. GMSS is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Its mission is to help abused adults and children, prevent high school dropouts, help those dealing with mental challenges due to other issues, and also assist with the homeless.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Remains found off of Franklin County highway

HAMBURG — A missing person’s vehicle was found with remains inside on Wednesday morning off of Highway 33 in Hamburg, authorities said. Franklin County Sheriff Tom Tindle said the death appears to be an accident. Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating it. Craig James, who is the public affairs...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MS
Natchez Democrat

APPREHENDED: 18-year-old wanted for shooting in Ferriday arrested

FERRIDAY, La. — A wanted poster of a Ferriday teen linked to several shooting incidents has been replaced with one that says “apprehended.”. Ferriday Police Chief Sam King offered a reward for any information that could help police capture 18-year-old Kemonte Leonard, also known as “Tankaman.” In the photo shared by the department on social media, Leonard is holding what appears to be an AR-15 rifle and another pistol under his arm.
FERRIDAY, LA
Natchez Democrat

$220 million awarded to Syrah to expand Vidalia operation

VIDALIA, La. — Today, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced that two companies in Louisiana have been awarded $320 million in U.S. Department of Energy funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) to expand manufacturing of electric vehicle battery components. One of these was Syrah Technologies, which has been...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy