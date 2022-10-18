ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

DC's Stargirl Photos: Green Lantern's Daughter Needs Help... With What?

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xWiOL_0idYALtN00

Just as the JSA gets wind of an ominous new threat, the team will also get a blast from their recent past, in this Wednesday’s episode of DC’s Stargirl .

In the “Frenemies” season’s “Chapter Seven: Infinity Inc. Part One” (of two), airing Wednesday at 8/7c on The CW, in the wake of Beth’s (Anjelika Washington) major discovery on The Gambler’s laptop — that the entire town is being surveilled by someone/something — the JSA moves forward with a risky plan that will affect all of Blue Valley.

Amidst all that, Jennie Hayden (guest star Ysa Penarejo) aka Green Lantern Alan Scott’s daughter returns to the fold, seeking help from Courtney (Brec Bassinger), as seen in photos above and below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03vh3H_0idYALtN00

As we reach the midpoint of Season 3, might Jennie’s predicament foretell the arrival of her long ago-cast, long-lost twin brother Todd Rice aka Obsidian, to be played by Tim Gabriel?

Or is she simply still having trouble “going green”? As the synopsis for next week’s “Chapter Seven: Infinity Inc. Part Two” tells us, “Desperate to avert a major crisis on their hands, Courtney attempts to help a friend navigate their powers” — though that could just as easily refer to burgeoning “ice man” Cameron Mahkent.

Want scoop on Stargirl , or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Chicago Med Reunion Ahead? Did TWD Vic Deserve Gorier Death? Did She-Hulk Disney+ Menu Fool You? And More Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including The Midnight Club, The Walking Dead, NCIS, The Winchesters and Andor! 1 | In The Midnight Club, is there any connection between Regina (Athena’s mom) calling Julia “bright girl,” and the grown up Julia calling Ilonka the same thing? Does Ilonka actually possess some untapped magic or knowledge inside her, or are all of the cult’s beliefs and teachings a bunch of hogwash? And considering that wild finale reveal, any educated guesses as to what Dr. Stanton’s...
TVLine

Deleted The Flash Season 8 Finale Scene Reveals Why 2049's Barry Wasn't Around to Help Save Iris

‘Member when heading into The Flash‘s Season 8 finale, timesick Iris suddenly vanished from the 2049 S.T.A.R. Labs med bay and rematerialized in 2022, just in time to get zapped by one of Barry’s hurled lightning bolts? Iris then seemingly died in her husband’s arms, before dissipating into a cloud of particles. The search was then on to find Iris, and though 2049’s Jay Garrick and wife Dr. Joan Williams traveled to 2022 to help out, why didn’t their own Barry Allen/The Flash offer up his own considerable set of skills? The explanation for 2049 Barry’s absence is revealed in the clip...
TVLine

NCIS: Hawai'i Sneak Peek: Lucy's Moving Plans Catch Kate Off Guard

Fans of NCIS: Hawai’i‘s Kate/Lucy romance have been served very, very well thus far in Season 2. But from the looks of our exclusive sneak peek at this Monday’s episode, some agita may now be on tap for said ‘shippers. In the episode “Sudden Death,” airing Monday at 10/9c on CBS, Tennant’s NCIS team investigates the death of a Navy sailor — and in the course of doing so, goes head-to-head with a ruthless local criminal organization. Elsewhere, as seen in the sneak peek above (that will have you shouting at Kate, “Say something!!!!!!”), Lucy (played by Yasmine Al-Bustami) is readying for...
TVLine

Stargirl Recap: My Brother's Keeper — Did Jennie Track Down Her Twin?

This week on DC’s Stargirl, while the JSA schemed to “unplug” whomever has been spying on Blue Valley, Courtney was unexpectedly whisked away to help Jennie find her brother Todd once and for all (…and for better, or worse). The episode “Chapter Seven: Infinity Inc. Part One” — a nod to DC comics’ superhero team comprised of mainly JSA members’ kids — opened with a replay of a sequence from Season 2, Episode 2, in which Jennie Hayden was ushered out of the Ordway Home for Children, having turned 18. This time around, though, as Jennie surveyed the contents of the...
TVLine

Ratings: Young Sheldon, Ghosts Lead Thursday; Fox Sitcom Audiences Grow

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Young Sheldon and Ghosts tied for the Thursday demo win, with the former also delivering the night’s largest audience. With NBC’s Law & Order shows in rerun mode…. CBS | Young Sheldon (with 6.5 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating), Ghosts (5.9 mil/0.5) and So Help Me Todd (4.2 mil/0.3) all dipped, while CSI: Vegas (3.6 mil/0.3) rose to a season high in audience and was steady in the demo. ABC | Station 19 (3.8 mil/0.4) and Grey’s Anatomy (3.5 mil/0.4, read recap) both ticked up in audience while hitting all-time demo lows....
TVLine

Friends' Matthew Perry Details Harrowing Near-Death Experience: 'I Had a 2 Percent Chance to Live'

Matthew Perry‘s struggle with drug and alcohol abuse nearly ended his life at age 49, as detailed in the actor’s forthcoming memoir. The Friends alum, now 53, spoke with People about his book Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing (releasing Tuesday, Nov. 1), which he says he wrote to help others. In the memoir, Perry reflects on a near-death experience that he narrowly survived in 2018. At the time, it was reported that Perry had undergone abdominal surgery to repair a gastrointestinal perforation — but the full story was that his colon had burst from opioid overuse. He did have surgery,...
TVLine

Yellowstone Season 5 to Preview Two Weeks Early — How to Rope a Ticket

Yellowstone aficionados, your fanship is about to be rewarded. On Thursday, the mega-popular Western drama announced that its Season 5 premiere, which won’t hit the Paramount Network until Sunday, Nov. 13, when two episodes start unspooling at 8/7c, will get a sneak-peek preview at 100+ AMC Theaters locations on Saturday, Oct. 29. Tickets to the event are $15 and go on sale… well, today, at AMCTheatres.com and on the AMC Mobile App.  In addition to whetting viewers’ appetites for the next chapter in the Dutton family’s blood-soaked story, screenings will include a preview of Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s Tulsa King, the...
TVLine

House of the Dragon's Rhaenys Is the Fastest Woman in Westeros, and We've Got Some Episode 9 Questions

If you need to get something done, ask a mother. And if you need to get something done while somehow subverting the rules of time and space, ask a mother with a dragon at the ready. Surely, if Eve Best’s Rhaenys is to be remembered for anything she did in House of the Dragon‘s Episode 9, it’s riding into King’s Landing’s Dragon Pit on the back of her dragon and waging a highly public objection to Aegon’s ascension to the Iron Throne. But if The Queen That Never Was is remembered for two things from the season’s penultimate hour, I hope we...
TVLine

Rings of Power Finale Recap: Halbrand and The Stranger's True Identities Revealed — Plus, Who Died?

With its Season 1 finale, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally provided answers about the enduring mystery surrounding Halbrand and The Stranger’s true identities, while also laying the groundwork for an even bigger adventure when the Prime Video series returns for Season 2. THE STRANGER | With the mystics — The Dweller (Bridie Sisson), The Ascetic (Kali Kopae) and The Nomad (Edith Poor) — tracking The Stranger, Harfoots Nori, Poppy, Marigold and Sadoc also followed him in the hopes of saving their tall friend from the danger that awaited him. The mystics caught up to the Stranger first, with...
TVLine

House of the Dragon Finale: Get First Look at Explosive Episode 10 Trailer

Put your dragon eggs in the warmer and get ready: House of the Dragon‘s Season 1 finale is almost here. Following the fantasy drama’s airing Sunday evening, HBO released a preview for next week’s season-ending Episode 10. The spot gives a hint at how the aftermath of Aegon’s ascension to the Iron Throne will unfold, particularly after Rhaenys and Meleys crashed the party in stunning and violent fashion at the end of Episode 9. (Read a full recap then check out our deeper dive into that huge moment in the dragon pit.) The finale will bring Rhaenyra — aka the person King...
TVLine

The Crown Won't Show the Car Crash That Killed Princess Diana, Netflix Vows

One of the most tragic chapters in British royal family history won’t be seen on The Crown. The car crash that killed Princess Diana in 1997 will not be shown on screen during the sixth and final season of the Emmy-winning docudrama, Netflix said in a statement to the Daily News: “[Season 6] will not depict the crash, contrary to some reports,” adding that instead, “it will be scenes covering the lead-up to, and [the] aftermath.” The Crown is a fictionalized retelling of the seven-decade reign of the late UK monarch Queen Elizabeth II, starting with her marriage to Prince Philip in...
TVLine

A Christmas Story Christmas Teaser: Peter Billingsley Returns as Ralphie in HBO Max Sequel — Watch First Footage

The first teaser for HBO Max’s A Christmas Story sequel triple dog dares you not to bask in the nostalgia. Set for release on Thursday, Nov. 17, A Christmas Story Christmas sees Peter Billingsley, now 51, reprise his role as Ralphie Parker. The above footage shows the former child star slip on Ralphie’s signature glasses — but not before we’re treated to a tour of the Parkers’ living room, which looks exactly the same as it did in the original 1983 film. We even get a glimpse of the lampshade that came with the Old Man’s extremely fragile leg lamp! In A...
TVLine

Ratings: Sheldon, Ghosts, SVU Lead Night; Walker Spinoff Audience Steady

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Young Sheldon and Ghosts and NBC’s Law & Order: SVU tied for the Thursday demo win, while the former also drew the night’s biggest audience. CBS | Young Sheldon (6.9 million viewers/0.6 rating), Ghosts (6.2 mil/0.6) and So Help Me Todd (4.4 mil/0.4) all ticked up in the demo, while CSI: Vegas (3.2 mil/0.3) was steady. Sheldon is looking at its best audience since April 21, while Ghosts is poised to report its best since Jan. 20. ABC | Station 19 (3.6 mil/0.5) and Alaska Daily (3 mil/0.3) were steady in the demo, but...
TVLine

Rings of Power Finale: Charlie Vickers Breaks Down That Halbrand Reveal, Those 'Definite Vibes' With Galadriel

The following contains spoilers from the Rings of Power Season 1 finale. Proceed accordingly. Finally, we know who Sauron is in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The Dark Lord’s identity was revealed in Thursday’s Season 1 finale when Galadriel investigated the lineage of the true King of the Southlands. She uncovered a startling revelation in Eregion’s archives: The king’s line died a thousand years ago, and he had no heirs, meaning that Halbrand lied about who he was. When she confronted him about this, the mysterious Southlander confirmed that he was, indeed, the Sauron. While the audience only...
TVLine

Ratings: SmackDown Tops Friday in Demo, Blue Bloods Cops Most Viewers

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s broadcast of Friday Night SmackDown drew nearly 2.2 million total viewers along with a 0.5 rating, holding steady week-to-week and topping the night in the demo. Over on CBS, S.W.A.T. (4.3 mil/0.4) and Blue Bloods (5.7 mil/0.4) were steady in the demo, with the latter copping Friday’s largest audience. Fire Country (5.1 mil/0.4, read recap) dipped in the demo. Elsewhere, ABC’s Shark Tank (3.1 mil/0.4) ticked down… NBC’s College Bowl (1.7 mil/0.2) was steady heading into next week’s finale… and The CW’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us (797K/0.1) and Whose Line Is It Anyway? (662K/0.1)...
TVLine

FBI to Air on a Sunday in November — Find Out When, and Why

Mind your DVRs, FBI fans, because one of Season 5’s new, upcoming episodes will air on a Sunday. TVLine has learned exclusively that even though CBS’ FBI and the spinoffs FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted will all be preempted on Tuesday, Nov. 8 by Election Night news coverage, fans of the mothership series will still get a new episode earlier that week, on Sunday, Nov. 6. The original FBI, after all, has an “extra” episode in inventory, since it aired its postponed Season 4 finale a few weeks into the current season. As such, CBS’ lineup for Sunday, Nov. 6 will be...
NEW YORK STATE
TVLine

In Titans Season 4 Trailer, Lex Luthor + The Occult = A Very, Very Bad Thing!

“Welcome to the ancient world, Mr. Luthor. Soon the gods will know your name.” “I can assure you — the gods already know me.” That about sums up the ominous vibe of Titans‘ full season 4 trailer, which was released by HBO Max on Wednesday, along with the poster seen below. Lex (played by Deadwood and Bosch vet Titus Welliver) looms large in the preview above, which establishes that the iconic adversary is now dabbling in the occult. We also see Franka Potente’s Mother Mayhem talk to The Originals alum Joseph Morgan’s mild-mannered Sebastian Blood, who seems to be struggling with his supernatural-tinged...
TVLine

The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski Talk Ep 7's Poignant Barn Scene: 'June Is Serena's Biggest Ally, Believe It or Not' — Watch

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Season 5, Episode 7 of The Handmaid’s Tale. If you happened to have “June coaches Serena through labor in a barn” on your Gilead Bingo card, congrats: This week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale really paid off. In the highly emotional hour, Elisabeth Moss’ June wound up having to help Yvonne Strahovski’s Serena give birth in a barn in No Man’s Land. The former handmaid then had to figure out how to get a feverish Serena and her son, Noah, to a hospital — which she did successfully. But not long after they arrived, Serena was...
WASHINGTON STATE
TVLine

TV Ratings: The Rookie: Feds Eyes First Uptick, Winchesters Slips in Week 2

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Voice led Tuesday in the demo, while CBS’ FBI copped the night’s largest audience. ABC | Bachelor in Paradise drew 2.1 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, down a tenth in the demo week-to-week. Leading out of that, The Rookie: Feds (1.95 mil/0.3) is looking at its first uptick after three straight weeks of slippage. THE CW | The Winchesters (481K/0.1) curiously (?) lost 38 percent of its premiere audience, while Professionals (253K/0.0) was down 26 percent in viewers and lost a tenth in the demo. NBC | The Voice (5.9 mil/0.6, read...
TVLine

CBS' East New York, So Help Me Todd and Fire Country Get Full-Season Orders

CBS has awarded full-season orders to all three of its new scripted series — East New York, Fire Country and So Help Me Todd, aka this fall’s three most-watched freshman programs. No details were available on exactly how many total episodes define each show’s “full season.” East New York, which airs Sundays and stars Amanda Warren as the NYPD’s newly installed Deputy Inspector in a working-class neighborhood on the edge of Brooklyn, tied NBC’s Quantum Leap as the fall’s highest-rated series premiere. With Live+7 DVR playback folded in, it is thus far averaging 7.4 million total viewers (No. 2 among all new...
NEW YORK STATE
TVLine

TVLine

54K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy