Doronin, partner buy aging waterfront Palm Beach co-ops for $147M
Vlad Doronin’s OKO Group and partner Cain International bought a pair of co-op buildings in Palm Beach for a combined $146.6 million. The purchase comes as real estate investors have targeted aging waterfront structures for redevelopment, following the deadly Surfside condo collapse last year that thrust older buildings’ safety — and expensive repairs — into question.
Fort Lauderdale developer launches condo project planned as rentals
Ocean Land Investments plans to launch condo sales of Sixth & Rio, a boutique residential building that was planned as rentals. Fort Lauderdale-based Ocean Land, led by founder and CEO Jean Francois Roy, said that construction costs for the 94-unit building were 40 percent higher than originally priced. That prompted the switch to condos for the project planned for 501 Southeast Sixth Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, as did demand for luxury condos in the area.
South Florida home sales keep falling as price growth slows
Residential sales fell by more than 25 percent across South Florida in September, as rising mortgage rates and sky-high prices continue to propel the market slowdown. Median prices kept their upward trajectory across the tri-county region, though price growth is slowing on a monthly basis. Closed dollar volume totaled $4.2 billion in September, down more than 20 percent compared to September of last year, according to the Miami Association of Realtors. The association’s reports only include sales recorded on the Multiple Listing Service.
BTI wins key approvals for major downtown Hollywood development
BTI Partners won site plan approval and a rezoning for Block 57, a two-tower, mixed-use development in downtown Hollywood with 856 planned apartments. The Hollywood City Commission granted the approvals Wednesday amid concern about future traffic patterns around the 3.2-acre development site on Young Circle. Along with 856 apartments, Block...
